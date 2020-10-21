HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland High

Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT102120PermianMHS02
Permian’s Nyxalee Munoz (10) attempts to tip the ball over the block of Midland High’s Olivia Hale (7) and Grace Utter (20) during a match Tuesday at Bulldog Gym in Midland.
Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT102120PermianMHS01
Permian’s Anahi Orona (7) jumps up to block a tip from Midland High’s Madelyn Kennedy during a District 2-6A volleyball match Tuesday at Bulldog Gym in Midland.
- Midland High def. Permian 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
-
Tuesday, At Bulldog Gym, Midland
Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 11, Jade Workman 6, Bethani Fierro 3, Cianna Harris 3, Sarahi Orona 2, Anahi Orona 2, Natalia Abila 1. Midland High: Emma Grimes 12, Olivia Hale 7, Aniya Clinton 7, Maddy Kennedy 3, Grace Utter 2, Ella Gideon 1, Janelle Troutman 1, Olivia Harper 1.
Blocks — Permian: Bethani Fierro 1.5, Cianna Harris 1, Jade Workman 0.5. Midland High: Maddy Kennedy 9, Emma Grimes 1, Olivia Hale 1, Aniya Clinton 1.
Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 13, Denali Cardenas 11, Natalia Abila 1, Nyxalee Munoz 1. Midland High: Olivia Harper 26, Imani Parker 5, Ella Gideo 2, Grace Utter 1.
Digs — Permian: Natalia Abila 16, Iliana Garcia 14, Anyssa Cruz 8, Jade Workman 7, Denali Cardenas 5, Sarahi Orona 3, Bethani Fierro 1, , Anahi Orona 1, Cianna Harris 1, Monica Hinojos 1. Midland High: Aniya Clinton 14, Demmi Anders 12, Grace Utter 5, Alejandra Juarez 5, Olivia Harper 3, Emma Grimes 3, Janelle Troutman 2, Maddy Kennedy 1.
Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 3, Natalia Abila 1, Bethani Fierro 1. Midland High: Olivia Harper 4, Janelle Troutman 2, Grace Utter 2, Demmi Anders 1, Aniya Clinton 1.
Records
Permian 5-6 (2-3 District 2-6A); Midland High 6-2 (5-1).
Sub-Varsity
JV: Midland High def. Permian, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20.
- District 2-6A
-
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship..... 10 1 5 0
Midland High.............. 6 2 5 1
Midland Lee................ 5 3 4 2
San Angelo Central..... 4 6 2 3
Permian....................... 5 6 2 4
Abilene High............... 3 6 1 3
Odessa High............... 2 12 0 6
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Midland High def. Permian, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
Midland Lee def. Odessa High, 25-22, 25-11, 31-29
Wolfforth Frenship at Abilene High, ppd.
San Angelo Central, open
Friday, Oct. 23
Permian at Abilene High, ppd.
Midland High at Odessa High, 5 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 5 p.m.
Midland Lee, open
Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 9:51 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland High
By Tony Venegas
tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Permian volleyball team entered its road match at Midland High looking to see where it stood against one of the top teams in District 2-6A.
The Lady Panthers hung close, but not close enough as they were swept, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, by the Lady Dawgs Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.
Nyxalee Munoz finished with 11 kills to lead Permian (5-6 overall, 2-4 district) followed by six from Jade Workman. Workman led the team with 13 assists.
Permian was locked in a back and forth battle early in the first set with Midland High (6-2, 5-1). The Lady Panthers trailed 7-4 before a kill from Bethanie Fierro sparked a 7-0 run to give Permian the lead.
Midland High rallied to tie the set two separate times before Permian responded and regained the lead at 22-18. That’s when the Lady Dawgs put together their strongest rally, closing out the set on a 7-1 run to take the set.
“I thought we played a great first set and we just didn’t finish it,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “We just had too many errors. We have to be able to earn more points, finish and be able to climb our way to 25.”
Neither team was able to gain much separation to begin the second set with neither side leading my more than three points for most of it. Midland High took a 20-19 lead and got the boost it needed thanks in part to a kill from Anaya Clinton.
She and teammate Olivia Hale each had seven kills behind team leader Emma Grimes’ 12 kills on the night. Olivia Harper finished with 26 assists for the Lady Dawgs. Maddy Kennedy added a match-high nine blocks in the victory.
Midland High took control of the match for good in the third set with a 7-0 run to take a commanding 15-8 lead. The Lady Dawgs pushed the lead to as much as 22-10 before Permian responded with a quick five-point run of its own.
It was not enough to completely erase the deficit though as Midland High earned the last three points of the match to solidify its hold of second place in the district standings.
“I liked that we were able to bounce back a lot tonight,” Midland High head coach Amanda Lopez said. “We were able to get on some big runs when we needed to and we were able to finish in three sets. They showed me that they do have that fight.”
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
High School Sports Stats,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Midland High,
Permian
on
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 9:51 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Midland High,
Volleyball,
High School Volleyball,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Dawgs