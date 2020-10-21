HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland High

MIDLAND The Permian volleyball team entered its road match at Midland High looking to see where it stood against one of the top teams in District 2-6A.

The Lady Panthers hung close, but not close enough as they were swept, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, by the Lady Dawgs Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.

Nyxalee Munoz finished with 11 kills to lead Permian (5-6 overall, 2-4 district) followed by six from Jade Workman. Workman led the team with 13 assists.

Permian was locked in a back and forth battle early in the first set with Midland High (6-2, 5-1). The Lady Panthers trailed 7-4 before a kill from Bethanie Fierro sparked a 7-0 run to give Permian the lead.

Midland High rallied to tie the set two separate times before Permian responded and regained the lead at 22-18. That’s when the Lady Dawgs put together their strongest rally, closing out the set on a 7-1 run to take the set.

“I thought we played a great first set and we just didn’t finish it,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “We just had too many errors. We have to be able to earn more points, finish and be able to climb our way to 25.”

Neither team was able to gain much separation to begin the second set with neither side leading my more than three points for most of it. Midland High took a 20-19 lead and got the boost it needed thanks in part to a kill from Anaya Clinton.

She and teammate Olivia Hale each had seven kills behind team leader Emma Grimes’ 12 kills on the night. Olivia Harper finished with 26 assists for the Lady Dawgs. Maddy Kennedy added a match-high nine blocks in the victory.

Midland High took control of the match for good in the third set with a 7-0 run to take a commanding 15-8 lead. The Lady Dawgs pushed the lead to as much as 22-10 before Permian responded with a quick five-point run of its own.

It was not enough to completely erase the deficit though as Midland High earned the last three points of the match to solidify its hold of second place in the district standings.

“I liked that we were able to bounce back a lot tonight,” Midland High head coach Amanda Lopez said. “We were able to get on some big runs when we needed to and we were able to finish in three sets. They showed me that they do have that fight.”

