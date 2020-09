HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian falls to Abilene Cooper

The Permian volleyball team was not able to keep its winning streak going Fridayas Abilene Cooper defeated the Lady Panthers 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 29-27 at Cougar Gym.

Jade Workman lead Permian (3-2 overall) with 11 kills to go with 15 assists, six digs, a pair of aces and a block. Nyxalee Munoz and Bethani Fierro had 10 kills each for the Lady Panthers, while Denali Cardenas finished with a team-high 20 assists.