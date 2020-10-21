HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland Lee

Midland Lee swept the Odessa High volleyball team, 25-22, 25-11, 31-29, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

It was the second match in four days for the Lady Bronchos after making up their postponed match at Wolfforth Frenship Saturday.

Odessa High fell to 2-12 overall, 0-6 in District in 2-6A while Midland Lee moved to 5-3, 4-2.

The Lady Bronchos begin the second half of district play with a home match against Midland High at 5 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.