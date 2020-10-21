  • October 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland Lee - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland Lee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland Lee OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Midland Lee swept the Odessa High volleyball team, 25-22, 25-11, 31-29, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

It was the second match in four days for the Lady Bronchos after making up their postponed match at Wolfforth Frenship Saturday.

Odessa High fell to 2-12 overall, 0-6 in District in 2-6A while Midland Lee moved to 5-3, 4-2.

The Lady Bronchos begin the second half of district play with a home match against Midland High at 5 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:38 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 66%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 64°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 55°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]