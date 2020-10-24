  • October 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compasss Academy sets bi-district playoff matchup

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compasss Academy sets bi-district playoff matchup

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 7:04 pm

The Compass Academy volleyball team knows what its first playoff matchup will be.

The Lady Cougars will face Wall in a bi-district match at noon Oct. 31 at Colorado City, according to head coach Christina Bush. Compass Academy is the No. 3 seed out of District 5-3A, while Wall is the No. 2 seed out of District 6-3A.

There is still seeding out of District 5-3A to sort out. Sonora and Crane will play Monday to determine the district’s No. 1 seed.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

