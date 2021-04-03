  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top ECISD finishers at District 2-6A meet - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top ECISD finishers at District 2-6A meet

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A Meet

Wednesday/Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo

Top 4 advance to the District 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet,April 16 at Ratliff Stadium

Top 6 finishers only listed

GIRLS

Team Scores

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 150 points; 2. Abilene High, 100; 3. Midland High, 97; 4. San Angelo Central, 93; 5. Midland Lee, 69; 6. Permian, 59; 7. Odessa High, 50.

Individual Results

Field Events

Discus: 1. Leah Acosta, Midland Lee, 138 feet, 2 inches; 2. Skyler Dempsey, Wolfforth Frenship, 115-5; 3. Ashlyn McDaniel, Wolfforth Frenship, 107-10; 4. Emmi Bulita, Midland Lee, 104-6; 5. Emily Langford, Midland Lee, 101-0; 6. Kameryn Daniels, San Angelo Central, 100-3.

High jump: 1. Loredana Fouonji, Midland Lee, 5-2; 2. Paige Byford, Odessa High, 5-0; 3. Deoshanay Henderson, Odessa High, 5-0; 4. Aubre Liggens, Midland High, 5-0; 5. Demaya Perez, Abilene High, 5-0; 6. Mikah Chapman, Wolfforth Frenship, 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 17-4.5; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 16-11.5; 3. Christalynn Tate, Midland Lee, 16-9.95; 4. Kaylin Edwards, San Angelo Central, 16-6.5; 5. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 16-2.25; 6. Reanna Argullin, Wolfforth Frenship, 16-1.

Shot put: 1. Leah Acosta, Midland Lee, 38-8.5; 2. Layla Young, San Angelo Central, 36-11; 3. SoutherAnn Cox, Wolfforth Frenship, 36-0.5; 4. Jazmene Duran, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-7.75; 5. Keona Moore, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-4.5; 6. Pamela Ouattara, Midland Lee, 34-4.5.

Triple jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 38 feet, 1 inch; 2. Jentre Kennedy, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-11.5; 3. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 34-9; 4. Paige Byford, Odessa High, 34-8; 5. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 34-6.75; 6. Kaylin Edwards, San Angelo Central, 33-11.75.

Pole vault: 1. Chandler Wilson, Wolfforth Frenship, 10-6; 2. Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 10-0; 3. Makenna McMillan, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 4. Peyton McMillan, Abilene High, 9-0; 5. Kate Ward, San Angelo Central, 9-0; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 8-6.

Running Events

3,200: 1. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 12 minutes, 37.48 seconds; 2. Sabrie Alaniz, Abilene High, 12:42.28; 3. Jazira Perez, Odessa High, 12:59.43; 4. Angelica Palma, Odessa High, 13:04.93; 5. Nydia Brito, Permian, 13:16.40; 6. Bell Royer, San Angelo Central, 13:19.73.

400 relay: 1. Midland High (Joy Egwu, Taylor Gonzalez, Ahmaria Tennon, Brielle Bracken), 48.70; 2. Abilene High (Shaona Lukomba, Amelia Carr, Jaclyn Allelo, Perside Ebengo), 49.77; 3. Wolfforth Frenship (Reanna Argullin, Devin Moore, Gabrielle Deleon, Madison Nisbet), 49.81; 4. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Mya Moore, Sarah Scott, Alyssa Delgado), 49.88; 5. Permian, 50.39; 6. Midland Lee, 50.71.

800: 1. Raeley Howard, Permian, 2:24.28; 2. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 2:27.40; 3. Molly Bessent, Abilene High, 2:30.03; 4. Marin Murray, Abilene High, 2:32.64; 5. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 2:33.96; 6. Alyssa Brewster, San Angelo Central, 2:35.82.

100 hurdles: 1. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 16.16; 2. Sydney Vincent, Midland High, 16.86; 3. Timber Bennett, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.10; 4. Ciana Mayhall, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.37; 5. Rylee Sanders, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.40; 6. Maggie Erdworm, Midland Lee, 17.60.

100: 1. Joy Egwu, Midland High, 12.53; 2. Daveja Wilson, Permian, 12.62; 3. Madison Nisbet, Wolfforth Frenship, 12.93; 4. Mya Moore, San Angelo Central, 13.18; 5. Deandra Allen, San Angelo Central, 13.20; 6. Amaris Woodruff, Permian, 13.28.

800 relay: 1. Abilene High (Shaona Lukomba, Perside Ebengo, Jaclyn Allelo, Amelia Carr), 1:46.25; 2. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Neveah Hearne, Sarah Scott, Madison Ortiz), 1:46.32; 3. Permian (Jamorah Caufield, Isabella Garza, Daveja Wilson, Amyra Allen), 1:46.43; 4. Wolfforth Frenship (Madison Nisbet, Karla Corrales, Jentre Kennedy, Gabrielle Deleon), 1:48.37; 5. Odessa High, 1:51.71. Other teams DQ'd.

400: 1. Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:00.10; 2. Maria Jimenez, Permian, 1:00.56; 3. Nashia Goodley, Midland High, 1:01.49; 4. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:02.43; 5. Devin Moore, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:02.58; 6. Makayla Williams, Midland High, 1:03.65.

300 hurdles: 1. Arden Neff, San Angelo Central, 47.30; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 47.36; 3. Rylee Sanders, Wolfforth Frenship, 49.02; 4. Timber Bennett, Wolfforth Frenship, 49.18; 5. Jazlynn Ceballos, Permian, 49.19; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 50.58.

200: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 25.74; 2. Reanna Argullin, Wolfforth Frenship, 26.11; 3. Joy Egwu, Midland High, 26.14; 4. Brielle Bracken, Midland High, 26.57; 5. Loredana Founji, Midland Lee, 27.53; 6. Sarah Scott, San Angelo Central, 27.74.

1,600: 1. Raeley Howard, Permian, 5:31.29; 2. Marin Murray, Abilene High, 5:33.38; 3. Jazira Perez, Odessa High, 5:44.77; 4. Amaya Mendoza, Wolfforth Frenship, 5:45.28; 5. Sabrie Alaniz, Abilene High, 5:49.52; 6. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 5:54.93.

1,600 relay: 1. Wolfforth Frenship (Jillian Cowart, Reanna Argullin, Gabrielle Deleon, Devin Moore), 4:04.68; 2. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Jill Girsch, Neveah Hearne, Arden Neff), 4:09.36; 3. Midland HIgh (Makayla Williams, Nashia Goodley, Ale Monteverde, Lillian Smith), 4:10.46; 4. Midland Lee (Brylee Aubrey, Sofia Thompson, Kaitlyn Wiggins, Maggie Erdworm), 4:11.98; 5. Odessa High, 4:15.19; 6. Permian, 4:18.36.

———

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Abilene High, 151 points; 2. Midland Lee, 122; 3. San Angelo Central, 107; 4. Wolfforth Frenship, 76; 5. Odessa High, 60; 6. Midland High, 55; 7. Permian, 49.

Individual Results

Field Events

Discus: 1. Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee, 156-8; 2. Andreas Sanchez, San Angelo Central, 137-9; 3. Kaiden Andrews, Midland Lee, 135-7; 4. Karson Jones, Wolfforth Frenship, 128-10; 5. Girevis Bobey, Midland Lee, 128-5; 6. Tristane Clemmer, Wolfforth Frenship, 118-3.

High jump: 1. Jacob English, San Angelo Central, 6-6; 2. Tate Beeles, Wolfforth Frenship, 6-0; 3. Jacob Holdway, Abilene High, 6-0; 4. Jaryn Talmadge, Abilene High, 6-0; 5. Carson Miller, Wolfforth Frenship, 5-10; 6. Eule Ford, Odessa High, 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central, 22-0.75; 2. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 21-3; 3. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 21-2.75; 4. Rodney Hall, Permian, 20-2.5; 5. Ose Olumese, Frenship, 20-2.25; 6. Moses Gomez, Midland Lee, 20-1.25.

Shot put: 1. Kyle McCormick, Wolfforth Frenship, 53-0; 2. Brayden Cook, Wolfforth Frenship, 47-4.5; 3. Keanu Graves, Abilene High, 46-6; 4. Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee, 46-2.5; 5. Kaiden Andrews, Midland Lee, 45-2.75; 6. Caleb Poitevint, Odessa High, 45-2.5.

Triple jump: 1. Ose Olumese, Wolfforth Frenship, 44-11.25; 2. Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central, 42-10.75; 3. Link Holloway, Abilene High, 42-9.5; 4. Jayden Stackhouse, Abilene High, 41-10.25; 5. Moses Gomez, Midland Lee, 41-7; 6. Adrian Ortega, Midland High, 40-7.5.

Pole vault: 1. Brennan Carruth, Abilene High, 11-6; 2. Dominik Barraza, Midland Lee, 10-6; 3. Logan Smith, Abilene High, 10-6; 4. Rylee Mendoza, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 5. Josh Navarrette, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 6. Jose Cano, Wolfforth Frenship, 9-0.

Running Events

3,200: 1. Christian Chavez, Permian, 9 minutes, 51.02 seconds; 2. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 9:55.13; 3. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 10:01.98; 4. Andruw Villa, Abilene High, 10:10.51; 5. Colin Turley, Wolfforth Frenship, 10:20.19; 6. Christopher Banks, San Angelo Central, 10:32.70.;

400 relay: 1. Abilene High (Jeshari Houston, Isaiah Buenrrostro, Link Holloway, Enock Hafashimana), 43.15; 2. San Angelo Central (Jordan Weatherspoon, Andres Diaz, Landon Eubanks, Coleton Gossett), 43.18; 3. Midland Lee (Canyon Moses, Trent Gonzalez, Makilyn Young, Christian Romero), 43.19; 4. Midland High (Daniel Garcia, Caleb Lloyd, Michael Gomez, D'Cambrion White), 43.37; 5. Wolfforth Frenship, 43.52; 6. Permian, 43.64.

800: 1. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 2:04.36; 2. Luke Persson, Permian, 2:04.44; 3. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 2:04.91; 4. Christian Chavez, Permian, 2:06.59; 5. Jovanni Flotte, Odessa High, 2:09.27; 6. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 2:09.31.

110 hurdles: 1. Noah Hatcher, Abilene High, 15.19; 2. Sam Covington, Wolfforth Frenship, 15.22; 3. Devon Pierce, Permian, 15.37; 4. Kyle Monroe, Abilene High, 15.45; 5. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 16.00; 6. Jaye Saenz, Permian, 16.01.

100: 1. Canyon Moses, Midland Lee, 10.98; 2. Caleb Lloyd, Midland High, 11.11; 3. D'Cambrion White, Midland High, 11.20; 4. Ningabire Franc, Abilene High, 11.24; 5. Jeremiah Washington, Wolfforth Frenship, 11.29; 6. Malik Haywood, San Angelo Central, 11.29.

800 relay: 1. Abilene High (Jeshari Houston, Isaiah Buenrrostro, Link Holloway, Enock Hafashimana), 1:29.70; 2. Midland High (Daniel Garcia, Timothy Babino, Adrian Ortega, D'Cambrion White), 1:30.55; 3. Midland Lee (Tanner Holladay, Jody Foster, Makilyn Young, Trent Gonzalez), 1:31.07; 4. San Angelo Central (Jordan Weatherspoon, Hector Heachtan, Cole McWilliams, Kente Nichols), 1:31.07; 5. Wolfforth Frenship, 1:31.22; 6. Permian, 1:31.48.

400: 1. Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central, 51.00; 2. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 51.27; 3. Tyler Hill, San Angelo Central, 51.61; 4. Daniel Villegas, Midland High, 51.68; 5. Jovanni Flotte, Odessa High, 52.86; 6. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 53.42.

300 hurdles: 1. Noah Hatcher, Abilene High, 40.13; 2. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 41.11; 3. Tony Zamora, Midland Lee, 41.23; 4. Jaye Saenz, Permian, 41.25; 5. Sam Covington, Wolfforth Frenship, 42.48; 6. Jacob Holdway, Abilene High, 42.71.

200: 1. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 22.92; 2. Brooks Hocutt, Wolfforth Frenship, 22.94; 3. Trent Gonzalez, Midland Lee, 23.00; 4. Makhilyn Young, Midland Lee, 23.04; 5. Malik Haywood, San Angelo Central, 23.15; 6. Javonte Delce, Odessa High, 23.29.

1,600: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 4:32.37; 2. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 4:34.74; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 4:36.06; 4. Andruw Villa, Abilene High, 4:39.05; 5. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 4:44.21; 6. Christopher Banks, San Angelo Central, 4:44.77.

1,600 relay: 1.San AngeloCentral (Jordan Weatherspoon, Andres Diaz, Kente Nichols, Tyler Hill), 3:28.83; 2. Odessa High (Erik Vargas, Mathew Ortiz, Eule Ford, Jovanni Flotte), 3:29.81; 3. Midland Lee (Tanner Holladay, Logan Meade, Braden Huffman, Tony Zamora), 3:33.56; 4. Abilene High (Jaryn Talmadge, Link Holloway, Jeshari Houston, Ian Alderson), 3:33.70; 5. Midland High, 3:36.56; 6. Permian, 3:43.52.

 

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 9:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top ECISD finishers at District 2-6A meet OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO Permian’s Raeley Howard won gold medals in the 800 and 1,600-meter races and Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan won gold and silver medals in the 1,600 and 3,200-meters, respectively, to be among the top Ector County ISD runners at the District 2-6A meet that concluded Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.

A total of 22 athletes across 15 events finished in the top four to qualify for the 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet April 16 at Ratliff Stadium.

Howard completed the meet with a pair of personal-best times, winning the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 24.28 seconds and followed that with a 5:31.28 in the 1,600. Howard finished ahead of Odessa High’s Nathalia Escontrias in the 800, who qualified with a time of 2:27.40.

Odessa High’s Jazira Perez earned spots in both the 1,600 and 3,200 after finishing in third place in both events. She will be one of two Bronchos competing in the 3,200 after Angelica Palma finished fourth to earn a spot.

Permian will be represented in the girls 800 relay as the team of Jamorah Caufield, Isabella Garza, Daveja Wilson and Amyra Allen finished third with a time of 1:46.43 to qualify.

Wilson will also run in the 100-meter dash, finishing in second (12.62) behind Midland High’s Joy Egwu (12.53). Maria Jimenez will be the other Permian girls runner to compete in the area meet after finishing second in the 400.

Lujan and Permian’s Christian Chavez led the way for the boys, both earning spots in the area meet in the 3,200 and 1,600. Chavez won the 3,200 with a school-record time of 9:51.02 and finished third in the 1,600 (4:36.06) behind Lujan, who won with a time of 4:32.37. Lujan was a runner-up behind Chavez in the 3,200.

Chavez finished fourth in the 800 where ECISD earned all four qualifying spots from that event. Odessa High’s Mathew Ortiz won the event with a time of 2:04.36, just ahead of Permian’s Luke Persson (2:04.44) and Odessa High’s Alex Camacho (2:04.91).

Ortiz also helped the Bronchos earn second place in the 1,600 relay behind San Angelo Central. Ortiz, Erik Vargas, Eule Ford and Jovanni Flotte will make up the four Odessa High runners.

The Panthers also had a pair of qualifiers in the two hurdles races: Devon Pierce in the 110 and Jaye Saenz in the 300.

The Bronchos and Panthers are also sending a total three athletes to the area meet in field events that were completed Wednesday.

Odessa High’s Paige Byford will be competing in the high jump and triple jump after finishing second and fourth, respectively. Her teammate, Deoshanay Henderson, was third in the high jump to also qualify for the area meet. Permian’s Rodney Hall finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 2.5 inches to earn a spot in the area meet.

The top four finishers from each event at the area meet advance to the Region I-6A Meet at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, April 2, 2021 9:00 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 73°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 69°/Low 52°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 86°/Low 59°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]