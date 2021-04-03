HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top ECISD finishers at District 2-6A meet

Wednesday/Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo
Top 4 advance to the District 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet,April 16 at Ratliff Stadium
Top 6 finishers only listed
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Wolfforth Frenship, 150 points; 2. Abilene High, 100; 3. Midland High, 97; 4. San Angelo Central, 93; 5. Midland Lee, 69; 6. Permian, 59; 7. Odessa High, 50.
Individual Results
Field Events
Discus: 1. Leah Acosta, Midland Lee, 138 feet, 2 inches; 2. Skyler Dempsey, Wolfforth Frenship, 115-5; 3. Ashlyn McDaniel, Wolfforth Frenship, 107-10; 4. Emmi Bulita, Midland Lee, 104-6; 5. Emily Langford, Midland Lee, 101-0; 6. Kameryn Daniels, San Angelo Central, 100-3.
High jump: 1. Loredana Fouonji, Midland Lee, 5-2; 2. Paige Byford, Odessa High, 5-0; 3. Deoshanay Henderson, Odessa High, 5-0; 4. Aubre Liggens, Midland High, 5-0; 5. Demaya Perez, Abilene High, 5-0; 6. Mikah Chapman, Wolfforth Frenship, 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 17-4.5; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 16-11.5; 3. Christalynn Tate, Midland Lee, 16-9.95; 4. Kaylin Edwards, San Angelo Central, 16-6.5; 5. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 16-2.25; 6. Reanna Argullin, Wolfforth Frenship, 16-1.
Shot put: 1. Leah Acosta, Midland Lee, 38-8.5; 2. Layla Young, San Angelo Central, 36-11; 3. SoutherAnn Cox, Wolfforth Frenship, 36-0.5; 4. Jazmene Duran, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-7.75; 5. Keona Moore, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-4.5; 6. Pamela Ouattara, Midland Lee, 34-4.5.
Triple jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 38 feet, 1 inch; 2. Jentre Kennedy, Wolfforth Frenship, 35-11.5; 3. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 34-9; 4. Paige Byford, Odessa High, 34-8; 5. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 34-6.75; 6. Kaylin Edwards, San Angelo Central, 33-11.75.
Pole vault: 1. Chandler Wilson, Wolfforth Frenship, 10-6; 2. Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 10-0; 3. Makenna McMillan, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 4. Peyton McMillan, Abilene High, 9-0; 5. Kate Ward, San Angelo Central, 9-0; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 8-6.
Running Events
3,200: 1. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 12 minutes, 37.48 seconds; 2. Sabrie Alaniz, Abilene High, 12:42.28; 3. Jazira Perez, Odessa High, 12:59.43; 4. Angelica Palma, Odessa High, 13:04.93; 5. Nydia Brito, Permian, 13:16.40; 6. Bell Royer, San Angelo Central, 13:19.73.
400 relay: 1. Midland High (Joy Egwu, Taylor Gonzalez, Ahmaria Tennon, Brielle Bracken), 48.70; 2. Abilene High (Shaona Lukomba, Amelia Carr, Jaclyn Allelo, Perside Ebengo), 49.77; 3. Wolfforth Frenship (Reanna Argullin, Devin Moore, Gabrielle Deleon, Madison Nisbet), 49.81; 4. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Mya Moore, Sarah Scott, Alyssa Delgado), 49.88; 5. Permian, 50.39; 6. Midland Lee, 50.71.
800: 1. Raeley Howard, Permian, 2:24.28; 2. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 2:27.40; 3. Molly Bessent, Abilene High, 2:30.03; 4. Marin Murray, Abilene High, 2:32.64; 5. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 2:33.96; 6. Alyssa Brewster, San Angelo Central, 2:35.82.
100 hurdles: 1. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 16.16; 2. Sydney Vincent, Midland High, 16.86; 3. Timber Bennett, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.10; 4. Ciana Mayhall, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.37; 5. Rylee Sanders, Wolfforth Frenship, 17.40; 6. Maggie Erdworm, Midland Lee, 17.60.
100: 1. Joy Egwu, Midland High, 12.53; 2. Daveja Wilson, Permian, 12.62; 3. Madison Nisbet, Wolfforth Frenship, 12.93; 4. Mya Moore, San Angelo Central, 13.18; 5. Deandra Allen, San Angelo Central, 13.20; 6. Amaris Woodruff, Permian, 13.28.
800 relay: 1. Abilene High (Shaona Lukomba, Perside Ebengo, Jaclyn Allelo, Amelia Carr), 1:46.25; 2. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Neveah Hearne, Sarah Scott, Madison Ortiz), 1:46.32; 3. Permian (Jamorah Caufield, Isabella Garza, Daveja Wilson, Amyra Allen), 1:46.43; 4. Wolfforth Frenship (Madison Nisbet, Karla Corrales, Jentre Kennedy, Gabrielle Deleon), 1:48.37; 5. Odessa High, 1:51.71. Other teams DQ'd.
400: 1. Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:00.10; 2. Maria Jimenez, Permian, 1:00.56; 3. Nashia Goodley, Midland High, 1:01.49; 4. Elizabeth McCann, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:02.43; 5. Devin Moore, Wolfforth Frenship, 1:02.58; 6. Makayla Williams, Midland High, 1:03.65.
300 hurdles: 1. Arden Neff, San Angelo Central, 47.30; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 47.36; 3. Rylee Sanders, Wolfforth Frenship, 49.02; 4. Timber Bennett, Wolfforth Frenship, 49.18; 5. Jazlynn Ceballos, Permian, 49.19; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 50.58.
200: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 25.74; 2. Reanna Argullin, Wolfforth Frenship, 26.11; 3. Joy Egwu, Midland High, 26.14; 4. Brielle Bracken, Midland High, 26.57; 5. Loredana Founji, Midland Lee, 27.53; 6. Sarah Scott, San Angelo Central, 27.74.
1,600: 1. Raeley Howard, Permian, 5:31.29; 2. Marin Murray, Abilene High, 5:33.38; 3. Jazira Perez, Odessa High, 5:44.77; 4. Amaya Mendoza, Wolfforth Frenship, 5:45.28; 5. Sabrie Alaniz, Abilene High, 5:49.52; 6. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 5:54.93.
1,600 relay: 1. Wolfforth Frenship (Jillian Cowart, Reanna Argullin, Gabrielle Deleon, Devin Moore), 4:04.68; 2. San Angelo Central (Caroline Steele, Jill Girsch, Neveah Hearne, Arden Neff), 4:09.36; 3. Midland HIgh (Makayla Williams, Nashia Goodley, Ale Monteverde, Lillian Smith), 4:10.46; 4. Midland Lee (Brylee Aubrey, Sofia Thompson, Kaitlyn Wiggins, Maggie Erdworm), 4:11.98; 5. Odessa High, 4:15.19; 6. Permian, 4:18.36.
———
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Abilene High, 151 points; 2. Midland Lee, 122; 3. San Angelo Central, 107; 4. Wolfforth Frenship, 76; 5. Odessa High, 60; 6. Midland High, 55; 7. Permian, 49.
Individual Results
Field Events
Discus: 1. Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee, 156-8; 2. Andreas Sanchez, San Angelo Central, 137-9; 3. Kaiden Andrews, Midland Lee, 135-7; 4. Karson Jones, Wolfforth Frenship, 128-10; 5. Girevis Bobey, Midland Lee, 128-5; 6. Tristane Clemmer, Wolfforth Frenship, 118-3.
High jump: 1. Jacob English, San Angelo Central, 6-6; 2. Tate Beeles, Wolfforth Frenship, 6-0; 3. Jacob Holdway, Abilene High, 6-0; 4. Jaryn Talmadge, Abilene High, 6-0; 5. Carson Miller, Wolfforth Frenship, 5-10; 6. Eule Ford, Odessa High, 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central, 22-0.75; 2. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 21-3; 3. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 21-2.75; 4. Rodney Hall, Permian, 20-2.5; 5. Ose Olumese, Frenship, 20-2.25; 6. Moses Gomez, Midland Lee, 20-1.25.
Shot put: 1. Kyle McCormick, Wolfforth Frenship, 53-0; 2. Brayden Cook, Wolfforth Frenship, 47-4.5; 3. Keanu Graves, Abilene High, 46-6; 4. Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee, 46-2.5; 5. Kaiden Andrews, Midland Lee, 45-2.75; 6. Caleb Poitevint, Odessa High, 45-2.5.
Triple jump: 1. Ose Olumese, Wolfforth Frenship, 44-11.25; 2. Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central, 42-10.75; 3. Link Holloway, Abilene High, 42-9.5; 4. Jayden Stackhouse, Abilene High, 41-10.25; 5. Moses Gomez, Midland Lee, 41-7; 6. Adrian Ortega, Midland High, 40-7.5.
Pole vault: 1. Brennan Carruth, Abilene High, 11-6; 2. Dominik Barraza, Midland Lee, 10-6; 3. Logan Smith, Abilene High, 10-6; 4. Rylee Mendoza, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 5. Josh Navarrette, San Angelo Central, 9-6; 6. Jose Cano, Wolfforth Frenship, 9-0.
Running Events
3,200: 1. Christian Chavez, Permian, 9 minutes, 51.02 seconds; 2. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 9:55.13; 3. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 10:01.98; 4. Andruw Villa, Abilene High, 10:10.51; 5. Colin Turley, Wolfforth Frenship, 10:20.19; 6. Christopher Banks, San Angelo Central, 10:32.70.;
400 relay: 1. Abilene High (Jeshari Houston, Isaiah Buenrrostro, Link Holloway, Enock Hafashimana), 43.15; 2. San Angelo Central (Jordan Weatherspoon, Andres Diaz, Landon Eubanks, Coleton Gossett), 43.18; 3. Midland Lee (Canyon Moses, Trent Gonzalez, Makilyn Young, Christian Romero), 43.19; 4. Midland High (Daniel Garcia, Caleb Lloyd, Michael Gomez, D'Cambrion White), 43.37; 5. Wolfforth Frenship, 43.52; 6. Permian, 43.64.
800: 1. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 2:04.36; 2. Luke Persson, Permian, 2:04.44; 3. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 2:04.91; 4. Christian Chavez, Permian, 2:06.59; 5. Jovanni Flotte, Odessa High, 2:09.27; 6. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 2:09.31.
110 hurdles: 1. Noah Hatcher, Abilene High, 15.19; 2. Sam Covington, Wolfforth Frenship, 15.22; 3. Devon Pierce, Permian, 15.37; 4. Kyle Monroe, Abilene High, 15.45; 5. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 16.00; 6. Jaye Saenz, Permian, 16.01.
100: 1. Canyon Moses, Midland Lee, 10.98; 2. Caleb Lloyd, Midland High, 11.11; 3. D'Cambrion White, Midland High, 11.20; 4. Ningabire Franc, Abilene High, 11.24; 5. Jeremiah Washington, Wolfforth Frenship, 11.29; 6. Malik Haywood, San Angelo Central, 11.29.
800 relay: 1. Abilene High (Jeshari Houston, Isaiah Buenrrostro, Link Holloway, Enock Hafashimana), 1:29.70; 2. Midland High (Daniel Garcia, Timothy Babino, Adrian Ortega, D'Cambrion White), 1:30.55; 3. Midland Lee (Tanner Holladay, Jody Foster, Makilyn Young, Trent Gonzalez), 1:31.07; 4. San Angelo Central (Jordan Weatherspoon, Hector Heachtan, Cole McWilliams, Kente Nichols), 1:31.07; 5. Wolfforth Frenship, 1:31.22; 6. Permian, 1:31.48.
400: 1. Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central, 51.00; 2. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 51.27; 3. Tyler Hill, San Angelo Central, 51.61; 4. Daniel Villegas, Midland High, 51.68; 5. Jovanni Flotte, Odessa High, 52.86; 6. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 53.42.
300 hurdles: 1. Noah Hatcher, Abilene High, 40.13; 2. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 41.11; 3. Tony Zamora, Midland Lee, 41.23; 4. Jaye Saenz, Permian, 41.25; 5. Sam Covington, Wolfforth Frenship, 42.48; 6. Jacob Holdway, Abilene High, 42.71.
200: 1. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 22.92; 2. Brooks Hocutt, Wolfforth Frenship, 22.94; 3. Trent Gonzalez, Midland Lee, 23.00; 4. Makhilyn Young, Midland Lee, 23.04; 5. Malik Haywood, San Angelo Central, 23.15; 6. Javonte Delce, Odessa High, 23.29.
1,600: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 4:32.37; 2. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 4:34.74; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 4:36.06; 4. Andruw Villa, Abilene High, 4:39.05; 5. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 4:44.21; 6. Christopher Banks, San Angelo Central, 4:44.77.
1,600 relay: 1.San AngeloCentral (Jordan Weatherspoon, Andres Diaz, Kente Nichols, Tyler Hill), 3:28.83; 2. Odessa High (Erik Vargas, Mathew Ortiz, Eule Ford, Jovanni Flotte), 3:29.81; 3. Midland Lee (Tanner Holladay, Logan Meade, Braden Huffman, Tony Zamora), 3:33.56; 4. Abilene High (Jaryn Talmadge, Link Holloway, Jeshari Houston, Ian Alderson), 3:33.70; 5. Midland High, 3:36.56; 6. Permian, 3:43.52.