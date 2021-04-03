HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top ECISD finishers at District 2-6A meet

SAN ANGELO Permian’s Raeley Howard won gold medals in the 800 and 1,600-meter races and Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan won gold and silver medals in the 1,600 and 3,200-meters, respectively, to be among the top Ector County ISD runners at the District 2-6A meet that concluded Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.

A total of 22 athletes across 15 events finished in the top four to qualify for the 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet April 16 at Ratliff Stadium.

Howard completed the meet with a pair of personal-best times, winning the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 24.28 seconds and followed that with a 5:31.28 in the 1,600. Howard finished ahead of Odessa High’s Nathalia Escontrias in the 800, who qualified with a time of 2:27.40.

Odessa High’s Jazira Perez earned spots in both the 1,600 and 3,200 after finishing in third place in both events. She will be one of two Bronchos competing in the 3,200 after Angelica Palma finished fourth to earn a spot.

Permian will be represented in the girls 800 relay as the team of Jamorah Caufield, Isabella Garza, Daveja Wilson and Amyra Allen finished third with a time of 1:46.43 to qualify.

Wilson will also run in the 100-meter dash, finishing in second (12.62) behind Midland High’s Joy Egwu (12.53). Maria Jimenez will be the other Permian girls runner to compete in the area meet after finishing second in the 400.

Lujan and Permian’s Christian Chavez led the way for the boys, both earning spots in the area meet in the 3,200 and 1,600. Chavez won the 3,200 with a school-record time of 9:51.02 and finished third in the 1,600 (4:36.06) behind Lujan, who won with a time of 4:32.37. Lujan was a runner-up behind Chavez in the 3,200.

Chavez finished fourth in the 800 where ECISD earned all four qualifying spots from that event. Odessa High’s Mathew Ortiz won the event with a time of 2:04.36, just ahead of Permian’s Luke Persson (2:04.44) and Odessa High’s Alex Camacho (2:04.91).

Ortiz also helped the Bronchos earn second place in the 1,600 relay behind San Angelo Central. Ortiz, Erik Vargas, Eule Ford and Jovanni Flotte will make up the four Odessa High runners.

The Panthers also had a pair of qualifiers in the two hurdles races: Devon Pierce in the 110 and Jaye Saenz in the 300.

The Bronchos and Panthers are also sending a total three athletes to the area meet in field events that were completed Wednesday.

Odessa High’s Paige Byford will be competing in the high jump and triple jump after finishing second and fourth, respectively. Her teammate, Deoshanay Henderson, was third in the high jump to also qualify for the area meet. Permian’s Rodney Hall finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 2.5 inches to earn a spot in the area meet.

The top four finishers from each event at the area meet advance to the Region I-6A Meet at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.