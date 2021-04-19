  • April 19, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard earns spot to Region I-6A Meet - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Permian's Howard earns spot to Region I-6A Meet

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 6:56 pm

Permian runner Raeley Howard will get to run in the 800-meter race at the Region I-6A Meet beginning Friday at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, according to Permian track coaches Courtney Miller and Darchelle Welch.

Howard finished in fifth place at the 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet at Ratliff Stadium Friday with a time of 2 minutes, 26.08 seconds in the 800.

She earned the spot after El Paso Franklin’s Eva Jess gave up her spot in that race to focus on the 3,200 and 1,600-meter races. Jess won the area titles in both events.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 6:56 pm.

