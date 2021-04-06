HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Four ECISD athletes honored on All-District team

Track and field athletes from both Odessa High and Permian were named to the All-District 2-6A team this week following performances at the District 2-6A Meet Wednesday and Thursday in San Angelo.

Permian’s Raeley Howard was named all-district in both the 800- meters and 1,600-meters while Christian Chavez earned the honors in the 3,200. Chavez also qualified for the area meet in the boys 800 and 1,600.

Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan and Mathew Ortiz earned all-district honors in the 1,600 and 800, respectively. Lujan will also compete in the 3,200 and Ortiz will compete in the 1,600 relay at the 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet April 16 at Ratliff Stadium.