HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Four ECISD athletes honored on All-District team

GIRLS AND BOYS
Field Events
Discus: Leah Acosta, Midland Lee; Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee
High jump: Loredana Fouonji, Midland Lee; Jacob English, San Angelo Central
Long jump: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central
Shot put: Leah Acosta, Midland Lee; Kyle McCormick, Wolfforth Frenship
Triple jump: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Ose Olumese, Wolfforth Frenship
Pole vault: Chandler Wilson, Wolfforth Frenship; Brennan Carruth, Abilene High
Running Events
3,200: Montana Mack, Midland Lee; Christian Chavez, Permian
400 relay: Taylor Gonzales, Midland High; Joy Egwu, Midland High; Ahmaria Tennon, Midland High, Brielle Bracken, Midland High; Jeshari Houston, Abilene High; Isaiah Buenrrostro, Abilene High; Link Holloway, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High
800: Raeley Howard, Permian; Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High
100 hurdles: Taylor Gonzales, Midland High
110 hurdles: Noah Hatcher, Abilene High
100: Joy Egwu, Midland High; Canyon Moses, Midland Lee
800 relay: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Shaona Lukomba, Abilene High; Jaclyn Allelo, Abilene High; Amelia Carr, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High; Jeshari Houston, Abilene High; Isaiah Buenrrostro, Abilene High; Link Holloway, Abilene High
400: Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship; Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High
300 hurdles: Arden Neff, San Angelo Central; Noah Hatcher, Abilene High
200: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High
1,600: Raeley Howard, Permian; Adrian Lujan, Odessa High
1,600 relay: Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship; Reanna Arguillin, Wolfforth Frenship; Gabrielle Deleon, Wolfforth Frenship; Devin Moore, Wolfforth Frenship; Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central; Jordan Weatherspoon, San Angelo Central; Kente Nichols, San Angelo Central; Tyler Hill, San Angelo Central