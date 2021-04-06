  • April 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Four ECISD athletes honored on All-District team - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Four ECISD athletes honored on All-District team

District 2-6A All-District Track

GIRLS AND BOYS

Field Events

Discus: Leah Acosta, Midland Lee; Garrett Whitehill, Midland Lee

High jump: Loredana Fouonji, Midland Lee; Jacob English, San Angelo Central

Long jump: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Raven Ortiz, San Angelo Central

Shot put: Leah Acosta, Midland Lee; Kyle McCormick, Wolfforth Frenship

Triple jump: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Ose Olumese, Wolfforth Frenship

Pole vault: Chandler Wilson, Wolfforth Frenship; Brennan Carruth, Abilene High

Running Events

3,200: Montana Mack, Midland Lee; Christian Chavez, Permian

400 relay: Taylor Gonzales, Midland High; Joy Egwu, Midland High; Ahmaria Tennon, Midland High, Brielle Bracken, Midland High; Jeshari Houston, Abilene High; Isaiah Buenrrostro, Abilene High; Link Holloway, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High

800: Raeley Howard, Permian; Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High

100 hurdles: Taylor Gonzales, Midland High

110 hurdles: Noah Hatcher, Abilene High

100: Joy Egwu, Midland High; Canyon Moses, Midland Lee

800 relay: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Shaona Lukomba, Abilene High; Jaclyn Allelo, Abilene High; Amelia Carr, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High; Jeshari Houston, Abilene High; Isaiah Buenrrostro, Abilene High; Link Holloway, Abilene High

400: Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship; Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High

300 hurdles: Arden Neff, San Angelo Central; Noah Hatcher, Abilene High

200: Perside Ebengo, Abilene High; Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High

1,600: Raeley Howard, Permian; Adrian Lujan, Odessa High

1,600 relay: Jillian Cowart, Wolfforth Frenship; Reanna Arguillin, Wolfforth Frenship; Gabrielle Deleon, Wolfforth Frenship; Devin Moore, Wolfforth Frenship; Andres Diaz, San Angelo Central; Jordan Weatherspoon, San Angelo Central; Kente Nichols, San Angelo Central; Tyler Hill, San Angelo Central

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 5:33 pm

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Four ECISD athletes honored on All-District team

Track and field athletes from both Odessa High and Permian were named to the All-District 2-6A team this week following performances at the District 2-6A Meet Wednesday and Thursday in San Angelo.

Permian’s Raeley Howard was named all-district in both the 800- meters and 1,600-meters while Christian Chavez earned the honors in the 3,200. Chavez also qualified for the area meet in the boys 800 and 1,600.

Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan and Mathew Ortiz earned all-district honors in the 1,600 and 800, respectively. Lujan will also compete in the 3,200 and Ortiz will compete in the 1,600 relay at the 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet April 16 at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 5:33 pm.

