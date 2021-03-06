HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Athletes get back on the track at West Texas Relays

One year ago, the West Texas Relays was one of the last sporting events to take place in Odessa before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the track and field season.

Fast forward to 2021 and teams from across West Texas returned for the 77th running of the event Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The competition looked different as restrictions put in place by the UIL limited the number of teams allowed to compete.

The athletes also had to deal with the elements with strong winds and dust flying around inside the stadium, along with delaying many of the field events.

Still, the sentiment shared was that it was great to return to competition and make the most of the chances given.

“I felt we were doing good last season,” Odessa High runner Angelica Palma said. “We’ve just told ourselves that we have to get back to where we left off because we were doing good.

“I was pretty upset when they canceled last year because I was starting to do well and I just told myself that I had to push myself every time I raced.”

The junior did just that in the 3,200-meter race by edging out Wolfforth Frenship’s Amaya Mendoza and Abilene High’s Sabrie Alaniz for second place in one of the opening races of the event.

Midland Lee senior Montana Mack had pulled away from the rest of the field, winning with a time of 13 minutes, 9.31 seconds.

For Mack, this season marks her final chance to qualify for the regional meet after doing so in cross country in the fall.

“It’s just good to be back and it’s really cool to see everyone put it behind us and get back to running,” she said.

Odessa High senior runner Adrian Lujan is in a similar position to Mack.

He’s trying to accomplish his goal of making it to state championship meet in the 1,600 meters. To start Friday, Lujan finished in second place in the boys 3,200 meters with a time of 10:13.75 behind Permian’s Christian Chavez, who finished with a time of 10:03.72.

“I think the shutdown definitely took a toll on everyone,” Lujan said. “It was tough to not be able to train with my team and everything but it gave more time to focus as a runner and progress that way.”

Chavez added that he was able to make that progress as a runner and also has aspirations of a getting to the state meet. That process begins with the District 2-6A track meet is currently scheduled to take place March 31-April 1 in San Angelo.

“I want to be able to come back on top in the district race and hopefully going to regionals and to state,” Chavez said. “I didn’t get a chance to do that last year and it feels like I’ve got to make up for that.”

A trip to Austin is also the goal for Odessa High senior Caleb Poitevint. He finished in fifth place in the shot put with a best throw of 44 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

“It just feels more important because we know that something could just get taken away so easily,” he said. “We’re just trying harder and putting in more effort to reach those goals.”

While it was good to be back out for some athletes, there was one notable exception to who was not there to compete.

The majority of the Permian girls track and field team was out to being in quarantine as part of COVID-19 precautions. The Lady Panthers had just come off of winning at the Don Black Relays last week in Wolfforth.

Chavez and junior Cade Owen said that there was that extra motivation to compete well for those who could not be there.

“We have to represent because the girls aren’t here,” Owen said. “We have got to show out for all of us.”

