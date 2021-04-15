HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: 22 ECISD athletes set to compete at area meet

After competing in their respective district track meets just over two weeks ago, the wait is over for athletes from Districts 1-6A and 2-6A.

The 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet gets underway today starting with field events at 11 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium. After the first field events, the 3,200 race will start at 11:30 a.m. The other Field events will continue throughout the afternoon with running finals starting at 4:30 p.m.

Teams stretching from El Paso to Wolfforth and Abilene will be represented at the one-day competition. Ector County ISD had a total of 22 athletes qualify for the area meet across 15 different events at the District 2-6A meet in San Angelo.

Four athletes from Odessa High and Permian will enter the competition with all-district honors under their belts. Permian’s Raeley Howard was named all-district in both the 800 and 1,600 meters while Christian Chavez earned honors in the 3,200 to represent the Panthers.

Adrian Lujan and Mathew Ortiz earned all-district for Odessa High in the 1,600 and 800, respectively.

Incoming ECISD executive director of athletics Tracey Borchardt said the athletic department is expecting a top four finish in every event the Odessa athletes compete in.

“When you get to the area meet and it’s a heads up finals competition in every event, the top four go to regionals,” Borchardt said. “Whatever event we’re in, we’re expecting a top four finish to get to the next level.”

This year’s competition makes a welcome return after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last high school track and field event hosted at Ratliff Stadium was the West Texas Relays back in March.

That event had a different look to it because of restrictions put in place by the University Interscholastic League. There were limits on the number of teams that were allowed to compete and only one level of competition on site at a time.

The area meet won’t have that restriction since it is based on qualifying individuals. Competing athletes will have another welcome change for the area meet. The top four qualifiers in each event will advance to the Region I-6A Meet April 24 at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.

The UIL had previously stated that only the top two athletes would advance to the regional meet as part of its COVID-19 restrictions before changing it back to four qualifiers last month.

Borchardt added the 2021 area meet was originally going to be held in El Paso, but moving it to Odessa was in the best interest of everyone involved. Having spectators in the stands would give the competition the feel of a normal track meet.

“We’re kind of a hub for everybody in the district,” Borchardt said. “That’s really why we’re hosting it, we just felt like it was a better opportunity for the kids.”

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya