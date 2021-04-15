  • April 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: 22 ECISD athletes set to compete at area meet

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: 22 ECISD athletes set to compete at area meet

Area Entrants

Odessa High

Paige Byford: High jump and triple jump

Deoshanay Henderson: High jump

Jazira Perez: 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters

Angelica Palma: 3,200 meters

Nathalia Escontrias: 800 meters

Mathew Ortiz: 800 meters and 1,600 relay

Alex Camacho: 800 meters

Adrian Lujan: 3,200 meters 1,600 meters

Erik Vargas: 1,600 relay

Eule Ford: 1,600 relay

Jovanni Flotte: 1,600 relay

 

Permian

Raeley Howard: 800 meters and 1,600

Daveja Wilson: 100 meters and 800 relay

Jamorah Caufield: 800 relay

Isabella Garza: 800 relay

Amyra Allen: 800 relay

Maria Jimenez: 400 meters

Rodney Hall: Long jump

Christian Chavez: 3,200 meters, 800 meters and 1,600 meters

Luke Persson: 800 meters

Devon Pierce: 110 hurdles

Jaye Saenz: 300 hurdles

 

Midland High

Aubre Liggins: High jump

Taylor Gonzalez: Long jump, 400 relay, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles

Joy Egwu: 400 relay, 100 meters and 200 meters

Ahmaria Tennon: 400 relay

Brielle Bracken: 400 relay and 200 meters

Sydney Vincent: 100 hurdles

Nashia Goodley: 400 meters and 1,600 relay

Makayla Williams: 1,600 relay

Ale Monteverde: 1,600 relay

Lillian Smith: 1,600 relay

D’Cambrion White: Long jump, 400 relay, 100 meters and 800 relay

Daniel Garcia: 400 relay and 800 relay

Caleb Lloyd: 400 relay and 100 meters

Michael Gomez: 400 relay

Timothy Babino: 800 relay

Adrian Ortega: 800 relay

Daniel Villegas: 400 meters

 

Midland Lee

Leah Acosta: Discus and shot put

Emmi Builta: Discus

Loredana Fouonji: High jump

Christalynn Tate: Long jump

Montana Mack: 3,200 meters

Brylee Aubrey: 1,600 relay

Sofia Thompson: 1,600 relay

Kaitlyn Wiggins: 1,600 relay

Maggie Erdwurm: 1,600 relay

Garrett Whitehill: Discus and Shot put

Kaiden Andrews: Discus

Dominik Barraza: Pole vault

Bridger Bowcutt: 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters

Canyon Moses: 400 relay and 100 meters

Trent Gonzalez: 400 relay, 800 relay and 200 meters

Makhilyn Young: 400 relay, 800 relay and 200 meters

Christian Romero: 400 relay

Tanner Holladay: 800 relay and 1,600 relay

Jody Foster: 800 relay

Braden Huffman: 400 meters and 1,600 relay

Tony Zamora: 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay

Logan Meade: 1,600 relay

After competing in their respective district track meets just over two weeks ago, the wait is over for athletes from Districts 1-6A and 2-6A.

The 1-6A/2-6A Area Meet gets underway today starting with field events at 11 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium. After the first field events, the 3,200 race will start at 11:30 a.m. The other Field events will continue throughout the afternoon with running finals starting at 4:30 p.m.

Teams stretching from El Paso to Wolfforth and Abilene will be represented at the one-day competition. Ector County ISD had a total of 22 athletes qualify for the area meet across 15 different events at the District 2-6A meet in San Angelo.

Four athletes from Odessa High and Permian will enter the competition with all-district honors under their belts. Permian’s Raeley Howard was named all-district in both the 800 and 1,600 meters while Christian Chavez earned honors in the 3,200 to represent the Panthers.

Adrian Lujan and Mathew Ortiz earned all-district for Odessa High in the 1,600 and 800, respectively.

Incoming ECISD executive director of athletics Tracey Borchardt said the athletic department is expecting a top four finish in every event the Odessa athletes compete in.

“When you get to the area meet and it’s a heads up finals competition in every event, the top four go to regionals,” Borchardt said. “Whatever event we’re in, we’re expecting a top four finish to get to the next level.”

This year’s competition makes a welcome return after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last high school track and field event hosted at Ratliff Stadium was the West Texas Relays back in March.

That event had a different look to it because of restrictions put in place by the University Interscholastic League. There were limits on the number of teams that were allowed to compete and only one level of competition on site at a time.

The area meet won’t have that restriction since it is based on qualifying individuals. Competing athletes will have another welcome change for the area meet. The top four qualifiers in each event will advance to the Region I-6A Meet April 24 at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.

The UIL had previously stated that only the top two athletes would advance to the regional meet as part of its COVID-19 restrictions before changing it back to four qualifiers last month.

Borchardt added the 2021 area meet was originally going to be held in El Paso, but moving it to Odessa was in the best interest of everyone involved. Having spectators in the stands would give the competition the feel of a normal track meet.

“We’re kind of a hub for everybody in the district,” Borchardt said. “That’s really why we’re hosting it, we just felt like it was a better opportunity for the kids.”

