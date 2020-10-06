  • October 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Permian closes out district schedule with victory over Odessa High

Permian 11, Odessa High 8

Tuesday, Ratliff Tennis Complex

Boys singles: Sebastian Mora, Odessa High, def. Dhruv Patel, Permian, 7-5, 6-1; Patricio Rios, Permian, def. Gary Andrade, Odessa High, 6-0, 6-2; Juan Diaz, Odessa High, def. Ashton Schubert, Permian, 6-3, 6-2; Cayleb Medina, Permian, def. Akshath Mukkera, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-4; Cameron Curry, Permian, def. Matthew Thompson, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-2; Matthew Young, Permian, def. Harvey Daniels, Odessa High, 6-4, 1-6 (10-7).

Girls singles: Paula Garcia, Permian, def. Olivia Cabral, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-4; Annabella Sanchez, Permian def. Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, 6-0, 6-3; Cayleigh Hempel, Odessa High, def. Tamara Lujan, Permian, 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Wilson, Odessa High, def. Ashlynn Nail, Permian, 6-1, 6-4; Rhina Quinteros, Odessa High, def. Sophia Jones, Permian, 6-3, 6-2; Jillian Rodriguez, Permian def. Jessica Fierro, Odessa High, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5).

Boys doubles: Sebastian Mora-Juan Diaz, Odessa High, def. Patricio Rios-Ashton Schubert, Permian, 8-4; Dhurv Patel-Cayleb Medina, Permian, def. Greg Andrade-Matthew Thompson, Odessa High, 8-3; Harvey Daniels-Rigo Mendoza, Odessa High, def. Cameron Curry-Matthew Young, Permian, 8-6.

Girls doubles: Paula Garcia-Annabella Sanchez, Permian, def. Olivia Cabral-Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, 8-1; Tamara Lujan-Jessica Hodgins, Permian, def. Cayleigh Hempel-Rhina Quinteros, Odessa High, 8-4; Jessica Fierro-Itzel Resendiz, Odessa High, def. Jillian Rodriguez-Ashlynn Nail, Permian, 8-5.

Mixed doubles: Sophia Jones-Joshua Conant, Permian, def. Akshath Mukkera-Hannah Wilson, Odessa High, 8-4.

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 10:00 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

In the final District 2-6A match of the fall season, both the Permian and Odessa High tennis teams wanted to end the district schedule on a good note.

It was a close battle that came down to the last two matches and in the end, it was the Panthers who prevailed in an 11-8 victory over the Bronchos Tuesday at the Ratliff Tennis Complex.

The victory gave Permian its first District 2-6A victory of the season.

“It felt great,” Permian coach Edgar Lazcano said. “We’ve had a couple of tough district matches against some tough teams and it felt good that the team stepped up today and wanted to win.”

 Permian led 9-8 while the final boys and girls singles matches were being played.

Sophomore Matthew Young earned the clinching point for the Panthers by defeating Odessa High’s Harvey Daniels 6-4, 1-6 (10-7) in a back-and-forth battle. For Young, the victory marked the first district singles win of his high school career.

“My coach told me before the tiebreaker that he wanted to put it on my shoulders,” Young said. “That really gave me a push to go out there and get the win.

About 20 minutes after clinching the win, Young and the rest of his teammates watch as Jillian Rodriguez defeated Odessa High’s Jessica Fierro 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5) to put the finishing touches on the win. Rodriguez was down 4-1 at one point in each set and found a way to rally.

“My serves were powerful,” Rodriguez said. “I just didn’t want to let my team down and just pushed through.”

Odessa High hung close from the start, only trailing 4-3 after the doubles matches. Seniors Sebastian Mora and Juan Diaz led the way for the Bronchos winning their doubles match 8-4 over Patricio Rios and Ashton Schubert.

The duo also went on to win their respective singles matches. Mora defeated Permian’s Dhruv Patel 7-5, 6-1, while Diaz defeated Schubert, 6-3, 6-2.

That said, it was not enough as Permian pulled away late to end the Bronchos’ chances. Permian edged Odessa High 4-2 in boys singles matches and each team won three girls singles matches.

“We went out there and fought but it just wasn’t enough,” Diaz said. “It did feel good to win the two matches but it didn’t feel as well just because we lost overall.”

