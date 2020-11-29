  • November 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Nov. 29

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Nov. 29

Posted: Sunday, November 29, 2020 8:32 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Nov. 29

FOOTBALL

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Permian.................... 7        2             5        1

x-Midland Lee............. 8        1             5        1

x-San Angelo Central.. 4        5             4        2

x-Abilene High............ 4        4             4        2

Wolfforth Frenship....... 3        6             2        4

Midland High.............. 1        8             1        5

Odessa High............... 0        7             0        6

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Nov. 27

Wolfforth Frenship 38, Odessa High 17

Abilene High 56, Midland High 14

Midland Lee 56, San Angelo Central 35

Permian, open

WEEK 11

Friday, Dec. 4

Makeup date if neessary

Abilene High, open

Midland High, open

Midland Lee, open

Odessa High, open

Permian, open

San Angelo Central, open

Wolfforth Frenship, open

END OF REGULAR SEASON

———

2020 UIL Playoffs

CLASS 4A

Division I

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Canyon 35, Decatur 7

Springtown 24, Dumas 14

REGIONAL FINAL

Canyon (11-1, R3) vs. Springtown (11-2, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

———

Division II

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Celina 42, Iowa Park 24

Graham 28, Aubrey 14

REGIONAL FINAL

Celina (6-4, R4) vs. Graham (10-1, W3), 7 p.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

———

CLASS 3A

Division I

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Pilot Point 49, Bushland 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 19, Brock 16

REGIONAL FINAL

Pilot Point (9-3, R4) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (10-1, W3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Stephenville

———

Division II

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Childress 27, Spearman 21

Canadian 56, Idalou 6

REGIONAL FINAL

Childress (10-2, T3) vs. Canadian (12-1, W3), 7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon

———

CLASS 2A

Division I

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Post 68, Panhandle 0

Cisco 54, Hawley 20

REGIONAL FINAL

Post (13-0, W2) vs. Cisco (10-3, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

———

Division II

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

McCamey 41, Stratford 18

Wellington 40, Vega 20

REGIONAL FINAL

McCamey (11-1, W1) vs. Wellington (12-0, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Woodrow

———

CLASS 1A

Region II

Division I

STATE  QUARTERFINALS

Sterling City 64, Westbrook 32

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Borden County (10-2, W4) vs. Sterling City (12-0, W8), 5 p.m. Saturday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

———

Division II

REGIONAL FINAL

Balmorhea 36, Motley County 30

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Balmorhea (10-1, W5) vs. Groom (12-1, W2), 6 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium, Gail

 

 

VOLLEYBALL

2020 UIL State Playoffs

Region I

CLASS 6A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Northwest Eaton def. Weatherford, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

Denton Guyer def. Plano West 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-7

Trophy Club Byron Nelson def. Southlake Carroll, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12

Flower Mound def. Prosper, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

 

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Northwest Eaton (17-2, W4) vs. Denton Guyer (14-5, R5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Coppell

Trophy Club Byron Nelson (16-3, R4) vs. Flower Mound (20-1, W6), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Prosper

———

CLASS 5A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Amarillo High def. El Paso High, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24

Grapevine def. Colleyville Heritage, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Canyon Randall def. Abilene Cooper, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Denton def. Wichita Falls Rider, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Amarillo High (19-4, W3) vs. Grapevine (15-4, R6), 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita Falls HS

Canyon Randall (15-4, T3) at Denton (19-3, W6), 5 p.m. Tuesday

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

