HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Nov. 29

FOOTBALL
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Permian.................... 7 2 5 1
x-Midland Lee............. 8 1 5 1
x-San Angelo Central.. 4 5 4 2
x-Abilene High............ 4 4 4 2
Wolfforth Frenship....... 3 6 2 4
Midland High.............. 1 8 1 5
Odessa High............... 0 7 0 6
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Nov. 27
Wolfforth Frenship 38, Odessa High 17
Abilene High 56, Midland High 14
Midland Lee 56, San Angelo Central 35
Permian, open
WEEK 11
Friday, Dec. 4
Makeup date if neessary
Abilene High, open
Midland High, open
Midland Lee, open
Odessa High, open
Permian, open
San Angelo Central, open
Wolfforth Frenship, open
END OF REGULAR SEASON
———
2020 UIL Playoffs
CLASS 4A
Division I
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Canyon 35, Decatur 7
Springtown 24, Dumas 14
REGIONAL FINAL
Canyon (11-1, R3) vs. Springtown (11-2, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
———
Division II
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Celina 42, Iowa Park 24
Graham 28, Aubrey 14
REGIONAL FINAL
Celina (6-4, R4) vs. Graham (10-1, W3), 7 p.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
———
CLASS 3A
Division I
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Pilot Point 49, Bushland 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 19, Brock 16
REGIONAL FINAL
Pilot Point (9-3, R4) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (10-1, W3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Stephenville
———
Division II
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Childress 27, Spearman 21
Canadian 56, Idalou 6
REGIONAL FINAL
Childress (10-2, T3) vs. Canadian (12-1, W3), 7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon
———
CLASS 2A
Division I
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Post 68, Panhandle 0
Cisco 54, Hawley 20
REGIONAL FINAL
Post (13-0, W2) vs. Cisco (10-3, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
———
Division II
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
McCamey 41, Stratford 18
Wellington 40, Vega 20
REGIONAL FINAL
McCamey (11-1, W1) vs. Wellington (12-0, W4), 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Woodrow
———
CLASS 1A
Region II
Division I
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Sterling City 64, Westbrook 32
STATE SEMIFINALS
Borden County (10-2, W4) vs. Sterling City (12-0, W8), 5 p.m. Saturday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater
———
Division II
REGIONAL FINAL
Balmorhea 36, Motley County 30
STATE SEMIFINALS
Balmorhea (10-1, W5) vs. Groom (12-1, W2), 6 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium, Gail
VOLLEYBALL
2020 UIL State Playoffs
Region I
CLASS 6A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Northwest Eaton def. Weatherford, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18
Denton Guyer def. Plano West 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-7
Trophy Club Byron Nelson def. Southlake Carroll, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12
Flower Mound def. Prosper, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Northwest Eaton (17-2, W4) vs. Denton Guyer (14-5, R5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Coppell
Trophy Club Byron Nelson (16-3, R4) vs. Flower Mound (20-1, W6), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Prosper
———
CLASS 5A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Amarillo High def. El Paso High, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24
Grapevine def. Colleyville Heritage, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Canyon Randall def. Abilene Cooper, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Denton def. Wichita Falls Rider, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Amarillo High (19-4, W3) vs. Grapevine (15-4, R6), 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita Falls HS
Canyon Randall (15-4, T3) at Denton (19-3, W6), 5 p.m. Tuesday
