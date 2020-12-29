  • December 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 29

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 29

Posted: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 29 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship................. 12        4          3         0

Abilene High........................... 2        7          1         0

San Angelo Central................. 9        5          2         1

Odessa High.......................... 8        8          2         1

Midland Lee........................... 6        5          0         1

Midland High.......................... 6        9          0         2

Permian.................................. 1      10          0         3

x-clinched playoff spot

 

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Odessa High 64, Permian 28

Wolfforth Frenship 47, Midland Lee 33

San Angelo Central 56, Midland High 32

Abilene High, open

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Odessa High 54, Monahans 29

Midland Lee 53, Plainview 49

Midland High 55, Amarillo Tascosa 49

Wolfforth Frenship 74, Lubbock Monterey 46

Abilene High 54, Permian 33

Wednesday, Dec. 30

San Angelo Central at Wall, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Monahans at San Angelo Central, 2:30 p.m.

 

Odessa High 54, Monahans 29

 

MONAHANS (8-6)

Vangie Primera 0 0-0 0, Taryn Griner 6 3-6 16, Lisa Flores 4 0-0 9, Sydney Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Brandi Garcia 0 0-0 0, Alliessha Banks 1 1-2 3, Talyssa Griner 0 0-0 0, Yanessa Yanez 0 0-0 0, Nana Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-8 29.

ODESSA HIGH (8-8)

Kheeauna Lide 9 0-1 20, Nesha Stephens 3 5-6 12, Kitzia Orozco 1 0-0 2, Amber Escontrisas 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 2 3-4 5, Melina Escogido 3 1-2 7, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 2-2 2, Deoshanay Henderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-15 54.

Monahans................. 2.... 7   11     9   —    29

Odessa High........... 22.. 12   12     8   —    54

3-Point goals — Monahans 1 (Flores), Odessa High 3 (Lide 2, Stephens 1). Total fouls — Monahans 13, Odessa High 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

Abilene High 54, Permian 33

 

PERMIAN (1-10 Overall, 0-3 District 2-6A)

Catelyn Juarez 0 0-0 0, Micah Smith 1 0-0 2, Bailey Wight 1 0-3 2, Camila Leal 1 7-8 9, Karen Guzman 2 0-0 4, Akiva Brown 3 2-2 8, E’Jae Miller 2 2-6 6, Chloe Mosley 0 0-0 0, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 1 0-0 2.. Totals 11 11-19 33.

ABILENE HIGH (2-7, 1-0)

Jailyn Shaw 0 1-2 1, Leila Musquiz 0 1-2 1, Tatyanna McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Kayley Washington 1 3-4 6, Vivica Villa 0 0-0 0, Shaliayh Christian 2 2-2 6, Ariana Trevino 5 1-1 12, Amyah Starks 6 1-3 13, KK Roberson 4 2-2 11, Alexis Dolton 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-16 54.

Permian.................... 6.... 6     6   15   —    33

Abilene High........... 15.. 15   10   14   —    54

3-Point goals — Permian 0, Abilene High 3 (Washington 1, Trevino 1, Roberson 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Abilene High 15.. Fouled out — Abilene High: Starks . Technical fouls — None,

 

BOYS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

San Angelo Central............... 11        3          1         0

Wolfforth Frenship................... 9        3          1         0

Permian.................................. 9        3          1         0

Abilene High......................... 11        2          0         0

Odessa High.......................... 8        3          0         1

Midland Lee........................... 5        2          0         1

Midland High.......................... 1      11          0         1

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Permian 59, Oklahoma City Storm 34

Odessa High 57, Amarillo Tascosa 49

San Angelo Central 41, Snyder 40

Midland Lee 66, Pecos 33

Wolfforth Frenship at Lubbock Trinity Christian, (n)

 

 

Odessa High 57, Amarillo Tascosa 49

 

AMARILLO TASCOSA (3-9)

Pat Edwards 1 0-0 2, Javonte Gilbreath 1 0-1 3, Carr 1 0-0 2, Izaiah Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Tonzolla 2 0-0 4, Dez Moore 2 0-0 4, L’Travion Brown 2 3-5 7, Will Dickerson 2 0-0 4, B.T. Daniel 4 1-4 9, Barshaw 5 0-1 10, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-11 49.

ODESSA HIGH (8-3)

Coco Rose 8 5-7 22, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-2 4, Efrain Orona 2 1-2 5, L.J. Willis 5 7-9 17, Christian Tijerina 3 3-3 9, Pete Gamboa 0 0-0 0, Diego Cervantes 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-25 57.

Amarillo Tascosa..... 9.... 6   14   20   —    49

Odessa High............. 6.. 20   14   17   —    57

3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 1 (Gilbreath), Odessa High 1 (Rose). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 22, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

Permian 59, OKC Storm 34

 

OKC STORM

Zander Bluitt 4 0-0 10, Will Major 0 0-0 0, Braydon Hill 2 2-2 6, Landon Talbott 0 0-0 0, Grant Shelton 2 2-3 5, Zack Harwick 0 1-2 1, Jarrett Grisham 4 0-0 9, Morgan Hansen 1 0-0 2.  Totals 13 5-7 34.

PERMIAN (8-3)

Cedric Baty 1 1-4 4, Tremayne Baty 3 3-4 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 4-6 15, Rodney Hall 0 2-2 2, Dre McGee 1 0-0 2, Ben Saldivar 3 1-2 7, Corey McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 2 0-0 4, Race Herr 2 7-8 11. Totals 19 18-26 59.

OKC Storm................. 6.. 14     5   19   —    34

Permian.................. 17.. 19   12   11   —    59

3-Point goals — OKC Storm 3 (Bluitt 2, Grisham 1), Permian 3 (C. Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 1, Moreno 1). Total fouls — OKC Storm 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — OKC Storm: Coach.

 

Abilene Wylie 54, Andrews 44

 

ABILENE WYLIE (4-6)

Noah Phillips 2 0-0 5, Luke Powell 0 0-0 0, Colby Tanner 4 0-0 12, Dylan Jennings 3 0-0 8, Kazion Brown 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Florence 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Bone 4 0-0 8, Bradyn Reed 0 0-0 0, Avery Brekke 6 1-2 13, Reagan Fulenwider 0 4-4 4, Harrison Heighton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 54.

ANDREWS (0-10)

Andre Villegas 7 10-12 27, Steven Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Jones 1 0-0 2, Anthony Trevino 3 0-0 9, Andres Bueno 1 0-0 2, Luis Cervantes 2 0-0 4, Raleigh Clark 0 0-0 0, Anthony De Los Rios 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-12 44.

Abilene Wylie......... 17.. 14     9   14   —    54

Andrews.................... 4.. 12     7   21   —    44

3-Point goals — Andrews 6 (Villegas 3, Trevino 3), Abilene Wylie 7 (Tanner 4, Jennings 2, Phillips 1). Total fouls — Andrews 13, Abilene Wylie 11. Fouled out — Andrews: Trevino. Technical fouls — None.

 

 

FOOTBALL

2020 UIL Playoffs

 

Region I

CLASS 6A

Division I

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Euless Trinity 49, Allen 45

Southlake Carroll 30, Arlington Martin 26

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Euless Trinity (10-1, W3) vs. Southlake Carroll (10-1, W4), 11 a.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

———

Division II

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Denton Guyer 38, Abilene High 21

Prosper 27, Haslet Eaton 17

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Denton Guyer (10-2, W5) vs. Prosper (8-3, R5), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney

———

CLASS 5A

Division I

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Red Oak 42, Lubbock Coronado 41, 2OT

Mansfield Summit 34, Colleyville Heritage 31

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Red Oak (9-2, R4) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-4, F4), 11 a.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

———

Division II

REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Wichita Falls Rider 28, Canyon Randall 7

Lubbock-Cooper 22, Grapevine 19

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Wichita Falls Rider (10-2, R3) vs. Lubbock-Cooper (11-1, W3), 4 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo

———

CLASS 1A

Division II

STATE SEMIFINALS

Balmorhea 44, Groom 38

Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Balmorhea (11-1, W5) vs. Richland Springs (12-0, W16), 6 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:15 pm.

