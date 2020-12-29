HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 29

BASKETBALL
GIRLS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship................. 12 4 3 0
Abilene High........................... 2 7 1 0
San Angelo Central................. 9 5 2 1
Odessa High.......................... 8 8 2 1
Midland Lee........................... 6 5 0 1
Midland High.......................... 6 9 0 2
Permian.................................. 1 10 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Odessa High 64, Permian 28
Wolfforth Frenship 47, Midland Lee 33
San Angelo Central 56, Midland High 32
Abilene High, open
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Odessa High 54, Monahans 29
Midland Lee 53, Plainview 49
Midland High 55, Amarillo Tascosa 49
Wolfforth Frenship 74, Lubbock Monterey 46
Abilene High 54, Permian 33
Wednesday, Dec. 30
San Angelo Central at Wall, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Monahans at San Angelo Central, 2:30 p.m.
Odessa High 54, Monahans 29
MONAHANS (8-6)
Vangie Primera 0 0-0 0, Taryn Griner 6 3-6 16, Lisa Flores 4 0-0 9, Sydney Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Brandi Garcia 0 0-0 0, Alliessha Banks 1 1-2 3, Talyssa Griner 0 0-0 0, Yanessa Yanez 0 0-0 0, Nana Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-8 29.
ODESSA HIGH (8-8)
Kheeauna Lide 9 0-1 20, Nesha Stephens 3 5-6 12, Kitzia Orozco 1 0-0 2, Amber Escontrisas 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 2 3-4 5, Melina Escogido 3 1-2 7, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 2-2 2, Deoshanay Henderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-15 54.
Monahans................. 2.... 7 11 9 — 29
Odessa High........... 22.. 12 12 8 — 54
3-Point goals — Monahans 1 (Flores), Odessa High 3 (Lide 2, Stephens 1). Total fouls — Monahans 13, Odessa High 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Abilene High 54, Permian 33
PERMIAN (1-10 Overall, 0-3 District 2-6A)
Catelyn Juarez 0 0-0 0, Micah Smith 1 0-0 2, Bailey Wight 1 0-3 2, Camila Leal 1 7-8 9, Karen Guzman 2 0-0 4, Akiva Brown 3 2-2 8, E’Jae Miller 2 2-6 6, Chloe Mosley 0 0-0 0, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 1 0-0 2.. Totals 11 11-19 33.
ABILENE HIGH (2-7, 1-0)
Jailyn Shaw 0 1-2 1, Leila Musquiz 0 1-2 1, Tatyanna McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Kayley Washington 1 3-4 6, Vivica Villa 0 0-0 0, Shaliayh Christian 2 2-2 6, Ariana Trevino 5 1-1 12, Amyah Starks 6 1-3 13, KK Roberson 4 2-2 11, Alexis Dolton 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-16 54.
Permian.................... 6.... 6 6 15 — 33
Abilene High........... 15.. 15 10 14 — 54
3-Point goals — Permian 0, Abilene High 3 (Washington 1, Trevino 1, Roberson 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Abilene High 15.. Fouled out — Abilene High: Starks . Technical fouls — None,
BOYS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
San Angelo Central............... 11 3 1 0
Wolfforth Frenship................... 9 3 1 0
Permian.................................. 9 3 1 0
Abilene High......................... 11 2 0 0
Odessa High.......................... 8 3 0 1
Midland Lee........................... 5 2 0 1
Midland High.......................... 1 11 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Permian 59, Oklahoma City Storm 34
Odessa High 57, Amarillo Tascosa 49
San Angelo Central 41, Snyder 40
Midland Lee 66, Pecos 33
Wolfforth Frenship at Lubbock Trinity Christian, (n)
Odessa High 57, Amarillo Tascosa 49
AMARILLO TASCOSA (3-9)
Pat Edwards 1 0-0 2, Javonte Gilbreath 1 0-1 3, Carr 1 0-0 2, Izaiah Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Tonzolla 2 0-0 4, Dez Moore 2 0-0 4, L’Travion Brown 2 3-5 7, Will Dickerson 2 0-0 4, B.T. Daniel 4 1-4 9, Barshaw 5 0-1 10, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-11 49.
ODESSA HIGH (8-3)
Coco Rose 8 5-7 22, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-2 4, Efrain Orona 2 1-2 5, L.J. Willis 5 7-9 17, Christian Tijerina 3 3-3 9, Pete Gamboa 0 0-0 0, Diego Cervantes 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-25 57.
Amarillo Tascosa..... 9.... 6 14 20 — 49
Odessa High............. 6.. 20 14 17 — 57
3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 1 (Gilbreath), Odessa High 1 (Rose). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 22, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Permian 59, OKC Storm 34
OKC STORM
Zander Bluitt 4 0-0 10, Will Major 0 0-0 0, Braydon Hill 2 2-2 6, Landon Talbott 0 0-0 0, Grant Shelton 2 2-3 5, Zack Harwick 0 1-2 1, Jarrett Grisham 4 0-0 9, Morgan Hansen 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-7 34.
PERMIAN (8-3)
Cedric Baty 1 1-4 4, Tremayne Baty 3 3-4 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 4-6 15, Rodney Hall 0 2-2 2, Dre McGee 1 0-0 2, Ben Saldivar 3 1-2 7, Corey McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 2 0-0 4, Race Herr 2 7-8 11. Totals 19 18-26 59.
OKC Storm................. 6.. 14 5 19 — 34
Permian.................. 17.. 19 12 11 — 59
3-Point goals — OKC Storm 3 (Bluitt 2, Grisham 1), Permian 3 (C. Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 1, Moreno 1). Total fouls — OKC Storm 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — OKC Storm: Coach.
Abilene Wylie 54, Andrews 44
ABILENE WYLIE (4-6)
Noah Phillips 2 0-0 5, Luke Powell 0 0-0 0, Colby Tanner 4 0-0 12, Dylan Jennings 3 0-0 8, Kazion Brown 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Florence 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Bone 4 0-0 8, Bradyn Reed 0 0-0 0, Avery Brekke 6 1-2 13, Reagan Fulenwider 0 4-4 4, Harrison Heighton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 54.
ANDREWS (0-10)
Andre Villegas 7 10-12 27, Steven Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Jones 1 0-0 2, Anthony Trevino 3 0-0 9, Andres Bueno 1 0-0 2, Luis Cervantes 2 0-0 4, Raleigh Clark 0 0-0 0, Anthony De Los Rios 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-12 44.
Abilene Wylie......... 17.. 14 9 14 — 54
Andrews.................... 4.. 12 7 21 — 44
3-Point goals — Andrews 6 (Villegas 3, Trevino 3), Abilene Wylie 7 (Tanner 4, Jennings 2, Phillips 1). Total fouls — Andrews 13, Abilene Wylie 11. Fouled out — Andrews: Trevino. Technical fouls — None.
FOOTBALL
2020 UIL Playoffs
Region I
CLASS 6A
Division I
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Euless Trinity 49, Allen 45
Southlake Carroll 30, Arlington Martin 26
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Euless Trinity (10-1, W3) vs. Southlake Carroll (10-1, W4), 11 a.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
———
Division II
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Denton Guyer 38, Abilene High 21
Prosper 27, Haslet Eaton 17
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Denton Guyer (10-2, W5) vs. Prosper (8-3, R5), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney
———
CLASS 5A
Division I
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Red Oak 42, Lubbock Coronado 41, 2OT
Mansfield Summit 34, Colleyville Heritage 31
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Red Oak (9-2, R4) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-4, F4), 11 a.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
———
Division II
REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Wichita Falls Rider 28, Canyon Randall 7
Lubbock-Cooper 22, Grapevine 19
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Wichita Falls Rider (10-2, R3) vs. Lubbock-Cooper (11-1, W3), 4 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo
———
CLASS 1A
Division II
STATE SEMIFINALS
Balmorhea 44, Groom 38
Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Balmorhea (11-1, W5) vs. Richland Springs (12-0, W16), 6 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.