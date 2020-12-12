  • December 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 12 - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 12

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 12 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Lubbock High 46, Odessa High 43

 

Friday

LUBBOCK HIGH (3-6)

Naveah Ramirez 1 2-2 5, Courtlynn Phillips 4 0-0 11, K. Perino 1 0-0 2, Eowyn Shires 2 0-0 5, Trinity Gentry 2 1-2 5, Maddie Wootan 5 2-4 12, Claudia Villa 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-8 46.

ODESSA HIGH (4-7)

Kheeauna Lide 2 0-2 4, Nesha Stephens 6 7-13 21, Amber Escontrias 2 1-4 5, Nevaeah Carrasco 0 1-2 1, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 3, Deoshanay Henderson 3 3-5 9. Totals 14 12-26 43.

Lubbock High.......... 16.... 6   11   13   —    46

Odessa High............. 9.... 6   20     8   —    43

3-Point goals — Lubbock High 5 (Ramirez 1, Phillips 3, Shires 1), Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Escogido 1). Total fouls — Lubbock High 16, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

Odessa High 67, Lubbock Coronado 55

 

Saturday

LUBBOCK CORONADO (3-6)

Chantal Perris 1 2-2 4, Jannaeleigh Cooper 5 2-2 13, Alyssa Villalobos 1 0-0 2, Shanedira Domigo 1 2-4 4, Jazlyn Braithwaite 1 0-0 2, Taegan Ramos 0 1-4 1, Jordan Garrett 1 0-0 2, Kya Smith 11 3-9 25. Totals 21 10-21 55.

ODESSA HIGH (5-7)

Kheeauna Lide 7 0-0 15, Nesha Stephens 4 1-2 7, Amber Escontrias 3 1-1 7, Naveah Carrasco 3 0-0 6, Melina Escogido 5 0-1 12, Paige Byford 1 0-2 2, Deoshanay Henderson 8 2-6 18. Totals 31 4-12 67.

Lubbock Coronado.. 14.. 13     8   18   —    55

Odessa High........... 24.. 10   13   22   —    67

3-Point goals — Lubbock Coronado 1 (Jannaeleigh Cooper 1), Odessa High 3 (Lide 1, Escogido 2). Total fouls — Lubbock Coronado 11, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.

 

Rankin 72, Wink 52 

Saturday

WINK (2-4)

Hannah Clark 2 0-0 4, Autumn Smith 4 0-0 8, Savannah Bell 1 0-0 2, Kate Ramirez 5 10-13 20, Kyndall Garundo 2 0-0 4, Nautica Mills 1 0-0 2, Danni Akers 6 0-2 12. Totals 21 10-15 52.

RANKIN (10-0)

Jelcie Tubbs 1 3-5 6,  Isa Guerra 3 2-4 9, Madison Jenkins 5 2-1 12, Breanna Correa 2 1-2 6, Bree Haire 1 0-0 2, Hadley Fouts 1 2-2 4, Emily Bunger 8 2-3 20, Chloe Aguilar 3 1-2 9, Skylee Loftin 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-20 72.

Wink........................ 13.. 16   10   13   —    52

Rankin..................... 11.. 21   14   26   —    72

3-Point goals — Wink 0, Rankin 8 (Bunger 2, Aguilar 2, Tubbs 1, Guerra 1, Jenkins 1, Correa 1). Total fouls — Wink 19, Rankin 13. Fouled out — Wink: Clark, Akers. Technical fouls — None.

 

 

BOYS

Odessa High 71, Greenwood 51 

Friday

GREENWOOD (4-4)

Brennyn Barnhill 1 1-2 3, Ty Flowers 1 0-1 2, Dawson Lough 2 0-0 5, Ben Yeates 5 12-14 22, Jeremiah Rosa 1 0-0 2, Michael Gutierrez 8 1-3 17. Totals 18 14-20 51.

ODESSA HIGH (5-1)

Coco Rose 9 3-5 23, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Jaylen McCowen 1 0-0 2, Ethan Orona 7 1-1 15, LJ Willis 7 2-3 17, Christian Tijerina 3 2-1 9, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 4. Totals 28 9-13 71.

Greenwood............... 7.. 15   18   11   —    51

Odessa High........... 15.. 16   19   21   —    71

3-Point goals — Greenwood 1 (Lough 1), Odessa High 6 (Rose 2, Ramirez 1, Willis 1, Tijerina 1). Total fouls — Greenwood 12, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.

 

Lubbock-Cooper 52, Odessa High 49

Saturday

LUBBOCK-COOPER (5-2)

Matt Fiddler 3 0-2 7, Jay Jones 4 3-4 11, Carson Hill 0 0-0 0, Noah Hall 5 0-0 12, Bryan Elliott 2 1-1 5, Patrick Irish 6 3-5 15, Cole Cleaveleand 0 0-0 0, Hayden Bradley 1 0-0 2, Caden Cline 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-16 52.

ODESSA HIGH (5-2)

Coco Rose 5 6-8 16, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 3, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, L.J. Willis 4 4-7 12, Christian Tijerina 6 0-0 12, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 12-17 49.

Lubbock-Cooper..... 13.. 12   18     9   —    52

Odessa High........... 12.. 10   18     9   —    49

3-Point goals — Lubbock-Cooper 3 (Hall 2, Fiddler 1), Odessa High 1 (McCowan 1). Total fouls — Lubbock-Cooper 12, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — Odessa High: Gonzales Technical fouls — Lubbock-Cooper: Jones. Odessa High: Gonzales.

Seminole 74, Permian 45

Saturday

PERMIAN (4-3)

Cedric Baty 0 1-1 2, Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 5, Zay Pierce 4 0-0 9, Brian Huitron 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 2, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 5, Race Herr 5 5-7 15, Ben Saldivar 2 0-0 5. otals 17 6-9 45.

SEMINOLE (5-4)

Elijah Beard 10 3-5 28, Kross Carter 1 4-4 6, Caden Cottrell 0 2-2 2, River Powers 1 0-0 3, Isaac Castaneda 0 2-2 2, Rylan McCormick 0 0-1 0, Blake Hamblin 7 2-2 20.Totals 19 13-14 74.

Permian.................. 10.... 7   11   17   —    45

Seminole................... 9.. 17   24   24   —    74

3-Point goals — Permian 4 (T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Saldivar 1, Moreno 1),  Seminole 13 (Beard 5, Hamblin 4, Freeman 3, Powers 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Seminole 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian: Coach.

 

FOOTBALL

UIL Playoffs

Region I

CLASS 6A

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Midland Lee 66, El Paso Montwood 21

Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20

Allen 34, Plano West 13

South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14

Permian 37, El Paso Franklin 26

Southlake Carroll 49, Haltom City Haltom 14

Lewisville 48, McKinney Boyd 24

Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14

AREA PLAYOFFS

Midland Lee (9-1, R2) vs. Euless Trinity (9-1, W3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

Allen (9-0, W5) vs. South Grand Prairie (7-2, R8), 7 p.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

Permian (8-2, W2) vs. Southlake Carroll (8-1, W4), 4 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Lewisville (7-3, W6) vs. Arlington Martin (9-1, W8), 7 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Abilene High 42, El Paso Eastwood 35

North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16

Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24

Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37

San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35

Haslet Eaton 21, Weatherford 14

Prosper 38, Lewisville Marcus 19

Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35

AREA PLAYOFFS

Abilene High (5-4, R2) vs. North Crowley (6-3, W3), TBD Friday, Tarleton Memorial Stadium, Stephenville

Denton Guyer (8-2, W5) vs. Arlington (5-5, R8), 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington

San Angelo Central (5-5, W2) vs. Haslet Eaton (8-3, W4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Prosper (6-3, R5) vs. Arlington Bowie (8-1, W8), TBD

———

CLASS 5A

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

El Paso Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43

Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7

Lubbock Coronado 82, El Paso Bel Air 35

Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35

Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28

Amarillo Tascosa 56, El Paso Chapin 7

Colleyville Heritage 51. Fort Worth Brewer 28

Amarillo High (6-3, T2) def. El Paso El Dorado (2-3, R1), forfeit

AREA PLAYOFFS

El Paso Del Valle (5-1, W1) vs. Red Oak (7-2, R4), 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring

Lubbock Coronado (11-0, W2) vs. Azle (9-2, R3), 3 p.m. Saturday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Mansfield Summit (5-4, F4) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (8-2, R2), 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

Collyeville Heritage (7-0, W4) vs. Amarillo High (7-3, T2), 6 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

El Paso Parkland 21, El Paso Austin 7

Canyon Randall 21, Fort Worth Southwest 10

El Paso Burges 42, El Paso Ysleta 6

Wichita Falls Rider def. Fort Worth North Side, forfeit

Lubbock-Cooper 52,. Fort Worth Polytechnic 0

Clint Horizon 40, El Paso Irvin 26

Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24

Canutillo (4-1, R1) def.  El Paso Andress (5-0, T2), forfeit

AREA PLAYOFFS

El Paso Parkland (6-1, W1) vs. Canyon Randall (5-5, T3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

El Paso Burges (3-2, W2) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (8-2, R3), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Lubbock-Cooper (9-1, W3) vs. Clint Horizon (4-3, T1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Rotary Field, Pecos

Grapevine (8-3, W4) vs. Canutillo (5-1, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring

———

CLASS 4A

Division I

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Argyle (15-0, W7) vs. Lindale (13-2, W9), 7 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

Division II

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Gilmer (14-1, W8) vs. Carthage (13-0, W10), noon Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

CLASS 3A

Division I

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Hallettsville (13-2, W12) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1, W3), 7 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

Division II

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Canadian (14-1, W3) vs. Franklin (12-2, W13), 3 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

CLASS 2A

Division I

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Post (15-0, W2) vs. Shiner (13-0, W13), 11 a.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

Division II

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

Mart 48, Falls City 21

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Windthorst (14-1, W7) vs. Mart (14-0, W10), 7 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

CLASS 1A

Region II

Division I

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Sterling City 48, Gail Borden County 40 (OT)

May 92, Blum 86 (OT)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sterling City (14-0, W8) vs. May (13-1, W13), 2 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

———

Division II

STATE  SEMIFINALS

Balmorhea 44, Groom 38

Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Balmorhea (11-1, W5) vs. Richland Springs (12-0, W16), 11 a.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium,  Arlington.

 

VOLLEYBALL

UIL Playoffs

CLASS 6A

STATE SEMIFINALS

Klein def. Flower Mound, 29-27, 26-24, 25-19

Katy Seven Lakes def. San Antonio Brandeis, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Katy Seven Lakes def. Klein 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

———

CLASS 5A

STATE SEMIFINALS

Lucas Lovejoy def. Grapevine, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Lamar Fulshear def. Dripping Springs, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Lucas Lovejoy def. Lamar Fulshear 25-14, 25-17, 25-22

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:40 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 49°/Low 26°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 35°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]