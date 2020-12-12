HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Scoreboard for Dec. 12

BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Lubbock High 46, Odessa High 43
Friday
LUBBOCK HIGH (3-6)
Naveah Ramirez 1 2-2 5, Courtlynn Phillips 4 0-0 11, K. Perino 1 0-0 2, Eowyn Shires 2 0-0 5, Trinity Gentry 2 1-2 5, Maddie Wootan 5 2-4 12, Claudia Villa 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-8 46.
ODESSA HIGH (4-7)
Kheeauna Lide 2 0-2 4, Nesha Stephens 6 7-13 21, Amber Escontrias 2 1-4 5, Nevaeah Carrasco 0 1-2 1, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 3, Deoshanay Henderson 3 3-5 9. Totals 14 12-26 43.
Lubbock High.......... 16.... 6 11 13 — 46
Odessa High............. 9.... 6 20 8 — 43
3-Point goals — Lubbock High 5 (Ramirez 1, Phillips 3, Shires 1), Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Escogido 1). Total fouls — Lubbock High 16, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Odessa High 67, Lubbock Coronado 55
Saturday
LUBBOCK CORONADO (3-6)
Chantal Perris 1 2-2 4, Jannaeleigh Cooper 5 2-2 13, Alyssa Villalobos 1 0-0 2, Shanedira Domigo 1 2-4 4, Jazlyn Braithwaite 1 0-0 2, Taegan Ramos 0 1-4 1, Jordan Garrett 1 0-0 2, Kya Smith 11 3-9 25. Totals 21 10-21 55.
ODESSA HIGH (5-7)
Kheeauna Lide 7 0-0 15, Nesha Stephens 4 1-2 7, Amber Escontrias 3 1-1 7, Naveah Carrasco 3 0-0 6, Melina Escogido 5 0-1 12, Paige Byford 1 0-2 2, Deoshanay Henderson 8 2-6 18. Totals 31 4-12 67.
Lubbock Coronado.. 14.. 13 8 18 — 55
Odessa High........... 24.. 10 13 22 — 67
3-Point goals — Lubbock Coronado 1 (Jannaeleigh Cooper 1), Odessa High 3 (Lide 1, Escogido 2). Total fouls — Lubbock Coronado 11, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.
Rankin 72, Wink 52
Saturday
WINK (2-4)
Hannah Clark 2 0-0 4, Autumn Smith 4 0-0 8, Savannah Bell 1 0-0 2, Kate Ramirez 5 10-13 20, Kyndall Garundo 2 0-0 4, Nautica Mills 1 0-0 2, Danni Akers 6 0-2 12. Totals 21 10-15 52.
RANKIN (10-0)
Jelcie Tubbs 1 3-5 6, Isa Guerra 3 2-4 9, Madison Jenkins 5 2-1 12, Breanna Correa 2 1-2 6, Bree Haire 1 0-0 2, Hadley Fouts 1 2-2 4, Emily Bunger 8 2-3 20, Chloe Aguilar 3 1-2 9, Skylee Loftin 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-20 72.
Wink........................ 13.. 16 10 13 — 52
Rankin..................... 11.. 21 14 26 — 72
3-Point goals — Wink 0, Rankin 8 (Bunger 2, Aguilar 2, Tubbs 1, Guerra 1, Jenkins 1, Correa 1). Total fouls — Wink 19, Rankin 13. Fouled out — Wink: Clark, Akers. Technical fouls — None.
BOYS
Odessa High 71, Greenwood 51
Friday
GREENWOOD (4-4)
Brennyn Barnhill 1 1-2 3, Ty Flowers 1 0-1 2, Dawson Lough 2 0-0 5, Ben Yeates 5 12-14 22, Jeremiah Rosa 1 0-0 2, Michael Gutierrez 8 1-3 17. Totals 18 14-20 51.
ODESSA HIGH (5-1)
Coco Rose 9 3-5 23, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Jaylen McCowen 1 0-0 2, Ethan Orona 7 1-1 15, LJ Willis 7 2-3 17, Christian Tijerina 3 2-1 9, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 4. Totals 28 9-13 71.
Greenwood............... 7.. 15 18 11 — 51
Odessa High........... 15.. 16 19 21 — 71
3-Point goals — Greenwood 1 (Lough 1), Odessa High 6 (Rose 2, Ramirez 1, Willis 1, Tijerina 1). Total fouls — Greenwood 12, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.
Lubbock-Cooper 52, Odessa High 49
Saturday
LUBBOCK-COOPER (5-2)
Matt Fiddler 3 0-2 7, Jay Jones 4 3-4 11, Carson Hill 0 0-0 0, Noah Hall 5 0-0 12, Bryan Elliott 2 1-1 5, Patrick Irish 6 3-5 15, Cole Cleaveleand 0 0-0 0, Hayden Bradley 1 0-0 2, Caden Cline 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-16 52.
ODESSA HIGH (5-2)
Coco Rose 5 6-8 16, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 3, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, L.J. Willis 4 4-7 12, Christian Tijerina 6 0-0 12, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 12-17 49.
Lubbock-Cooper..... 13.. 12 18 9 — 52
Odessa High........... 12.. 10 18 9 — 49
3-Point goals — Lubbock-Cooper 3 (Hall 2, Fiddler 1), Odessa High 1 (McCowan 1). Total fouls — Lubbock-Cooper 12, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — Odessa High: Gonzales Technical fouls — Lubbock-Cooper: Jones. Odessa High: Gonzales.
Seminole 74, Permian 45
Saturday
PERMIAN (4-3)
Cedric Baty 0 1-1 2, Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 5, Zay Pierce 4 0-0 9, Brian Huitron 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 2, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 5, Race Herr 5 5-7 15, Ben Saldivar 2 0-0 5. otals 17 6-9 45.
SEMINOLE (5-4)
Elijah Beard 10 3-5 28, Kross Carter 1 4-4 6, Caden Cottrell 0 2-2 2, River Powers 1 0-0 3, Isaac Castaneda 0 2-2 2, Rylan McCormick 0 0-1 0, Blake Hamblin 7 2-2 20.Totals 19 13-14 74.
Permian.................. 10.... 7 11 17 — 45
Seminole................... 9.. 17 24 24 — 74
3-Point goals — Permian 4 (T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Saldivar 1, Moreno 1), Seminole 13 (Beard 5, Hamblin 4, Freeman 3, Powers 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Seminole 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian: Coach.
FOOTBALL
UIL Playoffs
Region I
CLASS 6A
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Midland Lee 66, El Paso Montwood 21
Euless Trinity 44, Keller Timber Creek 20
Allen 34, Plano West 13
South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14
Permian 37, El Paso Franklin 26
Southlake Carroll 49, Haltom City Haltom 14
Lewisville 48, McKinney Boyd 24
Arlington Martin 58, Richardson 14
AREA PLAYOFFS
Midland Lee (9-1, R2) vs. Euless Trinity (9-1, W3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
Allen (9-0, W5) vs. South Grand Prairie (7-2, R8), 7 p.m. Friday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
Permian (8-2, W2) vs. Southlake Carroll (8-1, W4), 4 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
Lewisville (7-3, W6) vs. Arlington Martin (9-1, W8), 7 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Abilene High 42, El Paso Eastwood 35
North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16
Denton Guyer 52, Coppell 24
Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37
San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35
Haslet Eaton 21, Weatherford 14
Prosper 38, Lewisville Marcus 19
Arlington Bowie 62, Richardson Pearce 35
AREA PLAYOFFS
Abilene High (5-4, R2) vs. North Crowley (6-3, W3), TBD Friday, Tarleton Memorial Stadium, Stephenville
Denton Guyer (8-2, W5) vs. Arlington (5-5, R8), 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Globe Life Park, Arlington
San Angelo Central (5-5, W2) vs. Haslet Eaton (8-3, W4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
Prosper (6-3, R5) vs. Arlington Bowie (8-1, W8), TBD
———
CLASS 5A
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
El Paso Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43
Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7
Lubbock Coronado 82, El Paso Bel Air 35
Azle 42, Burleson Centennial 35
Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28
Amarillo Tascosa 56, El Paso Chapin 7
Colleyville Heritage 51. Fort Worth Brewer 28
Amarillo High (6-3, T2) def. El Paso El Dorado (2-3, R1), forfeit
AREA PLAYOFFS
El Paso Del Valle (5-1, W1) vs. Red Oak (7-2, R4), 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring
Lubbock Coronado (11-0, W2) vs. Azle (9-2, R3), 3 p.m. Saturday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock
Mansfield Summit (5-4, F4) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (8-2, R2), 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
Collyeville Heritage (7-0, W4) vs. Amarillo High (7-3, T2), 6 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
El Paso Parkland 21, El Paso Austin 7
Canyon Randall 21, Fort Worth Southwest 10
El Paso Burges 42, El Paso Ysleta 6
Wichita Falls Rider def. Fort Worth North Side, forfeit
Lubbock-Cooper 52,. Fort Worth Polytechnic 0
Clint Horizon 40, El Paso Irvin 26
Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24
Canutillo (4-1, R1) def. El Paso Andress (5-0, T2), forfeit
AREA PLAYOFFS
El Paso Parkland (6-1, W1) vs. Canyon Randall (5-5, T3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
El Paso Burges (3-2, W2) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (8-2, R3), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Lubbock-Cooper (9-1, W3) vs. Clint Horizon (4-3, T1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Rotary Field, Pecos
Grapevine (8-3, W4) vs. Canutillo (5-1, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring
———
CLASS 4A
Division I
STATE SEMIFINALS
Argyle 37, Canyon 20
Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Argyle (15-0, W7) vs. Lindale (13-2, W9), 7 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
Division II
STATE SEMIFINALS
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Gilmer (14-1, W8) vs. Carthage (13-0, W10), noon Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
CLASS 3A
Division I
STATE SEMIFINALS
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Hallettsville (13-2, W12) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1, W3), 7 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
Division II
STATE SEMIFINALS
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Canadian (14-1, W3) vs. Franklin (12-2, W13), 3 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
CLASS 2A
Division I
STATE SEMIFINALS
Post 28, Crawford 14
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Post (15-0, W2) vs. Shiner (13-0, W13), 11 a.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
Division II
STATE SEMIFINALS
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Mart 48, Falls City 21
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Windthorst (14-1, W7) vs. Mart (14-0, W10), 7 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
CLASS 1A
Region II
Division I
STATE SEMIFINALS
Sterling City 48, Gail Borden County 40 (OT)
May 92, Blum 86 (OT)
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Sterling City (14-0, W8) vs. May (13-1, W13), 2 p.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
———
Division II
STATE SEMIFINALS
Balmorhea 44, Groom 38
Richland Springs 59, Strawn 56
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Balmorhea (11-1, W5) vs. Richland Springs (12-0, W16), 11 a.m. Wednesday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
VOLLEYBALL
UIL Playoffs
CLASS 6A
STATE SEMIFINALS
Klein def. Flower Mound, 29-27, 26-24, 25-19
Katy Seven Lakes def. San Antonio Brandeis, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Katy Seven Lakes def. Klein 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
———
CLASS 5A
STATE SEMIFINALS
Lucas Lovejoy def. Grapevine, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14
Lamar Fulshear def. Dripping Springs, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Lucas Lovejoy def. Lamar Fulshear 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
