HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Spencer's shutout helps Lady Bronchos clinch playoff spot

Behind the arm of pitcher Jenna Spencer, the Odessa High softball team officially clinched a playoff spot.

Spencer put together a complete-game effort and struck out six batters while only allowing two hits as the Lady Bronchos defeated Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

“I was really happy with Jenna’s performance,” Odessa High head coach Rachel Pena said. “We pitch by committee, but when we feel like a pitcher is hot or feeling good, then we’re going to roll with it. Jenna looked good after three and she wanted to keep going.”

The Lady Bronchos (18-6 overall, 8-2 district) held up defensively throughout the contest, stifling any chances Midland Lee (10-11-1, 0-9) had of scoring any runners.

Spencer helped her own cause by drawing a leadoff walk and later scoring on an RBI double to left by Meghan Gattis to give the Lady Bronchos a 1-0 lead.

Odessa High capped off the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when Nivea Saenz hit a two-run home run to left field to extend the lead out to 3-0. The two big hits were all that Spencer needed as a cushion.

Spencer said she didn’t play very well the last time Odessa High played Midland Lee and wanted to fix things this time around. She allowed six runs and six hits in the first meeting back on March 19 in Midland.

“I just wanted to redeem myself from last game,” Spencer said.

By the bottom of the sixth, Spencer had already recorded five of her six strikeouts. As the game went on, the pitcher said she wasn’t thinking about how many strikeouts she had put on the stat sheet.

“I felt like I just needed to get defensive plays, I just needed them to get little hits,” Spencer said. “No big hits.”

Midland Lee’s defensive performance was a positive for head coach Mandy Davis. She said her team struggled with converting offensive opportunities.

“We were putting the ball in play, we hit some balls right to people and we had some weak ground balls that just didn’t do what they needed to do,” Davis said. “Defensively, we played a solid game.”

The Lady Bronchos will continue their season with a road game against Abilene High at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Abilene.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya