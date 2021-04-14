  • April 14, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Spencer's shutout helps Lady Bronchos clinch playoff spot - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Spencer's shutout helps Lady Bronchos clinch playoff spot

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 3, Midland Lee 0

Midland Lee.. 000  000     0   —     0      2     0

Odessa High. 102  000      x   —     3      5     1

Serena Molinar, Maddy Marquez (4) and Maddison Chavez. Jenna Spencer and Abegail Molina. W — Spencer. L — Molinar. 2B — Odessa High: Meghan Gattis. HR — Odessa High: Nivea Saenz.

Records — Midland Lee 10-11-1, 0-9; Odessa High 18-6, 8-2.

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:53 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Spencer's shutout helps Lady Bronchos clinch playoff spot Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Behind the arm of pitcher Jenna Spencer, the Odessa High softball team officially clinched a playoff spot.

Spencer put together a complete-game effort and struck out six batters while only allowing two hits as the Lady Bronchos defeated Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

 “I was really happy with Jenna’s performance,” Odessa High head coach Rachel Pena said. “We pitch by committee, but when we feel like a pitcher is hot or feeling good, then we’re going to roll with it. Jenna looked good after three and she wanted to keep going.”

The Lady Bronchos (18-6 overall, 8-2 district) held up defensively throughout the contest, stifling any chances Midland Lee (10-11-1, 0-9) had of scoring any runners.

Spencer helped her own cause by drawing a leadoff walk and later scoring on an RBI double to left by Meghan Gattis to give the Lady Bronchos a 1-0 lead.

Odessa High capped off the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when Nivea Saenz hit a two-run home run to left field to extend the lead out to 3-0. The two big hits were all that Spencer needed as a cushion.

Spencer said she didn’t play very well the last time Odessa High played Midland Lee and wanted to fix things this time around. She allowed six runs and six hits in the first meeting back on March 19 in Midland.

 “I just wanted to redeem myself from last game,” Spencer said.

By the bottom of the sixth, Spencer had already recorded five of her six strikeouts. As the game went on, the pitcher said she wasn’t thinking about how many strikeouts she had put on the stat sheet.

“I felt like I just needed to get defensive plays, I just needed them to get little hits,” Spencer said. “No big hits.”

Midland Lee’s defensive performance was a positive for head coach Mandy Davis. She said her team struggled with converting offensive opportunities.

“We were putting the ball in play, we hit some balls right to people and we had some weak ground balls that just didn’t do what they needed to do,” Davis said. “Defensively, we played a solid game.”

 The Lady Bronchos will continue their season with a road game against Abilene High at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Abilene.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:53 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
51°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 49°
Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 52°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 59°
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 76°/Low 41°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]