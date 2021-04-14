Permian P logo
- Midland High 8, Permian 0
-
Permian......... 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Midland......... 210 203 x — 8 8 1
Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. Alex Aguilar and Stephanie Bustos. W — Aguilar. L — Belen. 2B — Midland High: Jolie Baeza, Makenah Dutchover. HR — Midland High: Dutchover.
Records — Permian 10-10, 1-9; Midland High 22-3, 8-1.
Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:51 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian shut out by Midland High
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Permian softball team was shut out by Midland High in District 2-6A play, falling 8-0 Tuesday at the Audrey Gill Softball Complex.
The Lady Panthers (10-10 overall, 1-9 district) were held in check to just two hits in the loss and Midland High pitcher Alex Aguilar threw 14 strikeouts to help the Lady Dawgs (22-3, 8-1) bounce back from their first district loss.
Makenah Dutchover had a double and a home run to provide a spark offensively for Midland High.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Softball,
Teams,
Midland High,
Permian
on
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:51 pm.
| Tags:
Midland High,
Permian,
Softball,
High School Softball