HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian shut out by Midland High

The Permian softball team was shut out by Midland High in District 2-6A play, falling 8-0 Tuesday at the Audrey Gill Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (10-10 overall, 1-9 district) were held in check to just two hits in the loss and Midland High pitcher Alex Aguilar threw 14 strikeouts to help the Lady Dawgs (22-3, 8-1) bounce back from their first district loss.