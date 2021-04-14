  • April 14, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian shut out by Midland High

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian shut out by Midland High

Midland High 8, Permian 0

Permian......... 000  000     0   —     0      2     4

Midland......... 210  203      x   —     8      8     1

Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. Alex Aguilar and Stephanie Bustos. W — Aguilar. L — Belen. 2B — Midland High: Jolie Baeza, Makenah Dutchover. HR — Midland High: Dutchover.

Records — Permian 10-10, 1-9; Midland High 22-3, 8-1.

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:51 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian shut out by Midland High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian softball team was shut out by Midland High in District 2-6A play, falling 8-0 Tuesday at the Audrey Gill Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (10-10 overall, 1-9 district) were held in check to just two hits in the loss and Midland High pitcher Alex Aguilar threw 14 strikeouts to help the Lady Dawgs (22-3, 8-1) bounce back from their first district loss.

Makenah Dutchover had a double and a home run to provide a spark offensively for Midland High.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

