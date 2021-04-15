  • April 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian set for home finale against San Angelo Central - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian set for home finale against San Angelo Central

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 8:29 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian softball team will play its final home game of the 2021 season as it hosts San Angelo Central in a District 2-6A game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (10-10 overall, 1-9 district) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and bounce back from an 8-0 loss to Midland High Tuesday.

The Lady Cats (10-6, 4-5) are still vying for a playoff spot and are one game back of fourth-place Abilene High with three games left in the regular season entering the game.

Permian fell 6-5 to San Angelo Central in the first meeting March 23 in San Angelo.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

