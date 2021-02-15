  • February 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian ready to get back on field after 2020 season cut short - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian ready to get back on field after 2020 season cut short

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Roster

No.      Name                       Pos.        

0         Arianna Ybarra        OF

1          Journey Mancha      2B/C

2          Madilyn Martinez     P/OF

4         Anaya Paredes        P/UTIL

5         Madison Garcia        1B

7          Jessalyn Rico           OF

8         Mackenzie Bernal    SS

9         Celina Loftin            3B

10        Taylor Ramirez        OF

12         Anyssa Cruz             UTIL

13         Makayla Sanchez     C/3B

14        Nyssa Dunn              2B/0F

15        Tiggy Rayos             OF

16        Mary Donaldson       OF

18        Iliana Garcia            OF

22        Emma Chavez          UTIL

31         Alexis Belen             P/1B

 

Head coach: Angela Arebalos

Assistant coaches: Christina Garcia, Til-Lois Fifer, Vanessa Alonzo

Schedule

Date   Opponent                                Time        Site

Feb. 16 Lubbock High           Canceled

Feb. 18-20Lubbock Tournament-x        TBD          Lubbock

Feb. 25-27Midland Tournament-y        TBD          Freddie Ezell Softball Complex

March 2 Monahans              5 p.m.       Monahans

March 5 Big Spring             5 p.m.       Big Spring

March 9 Abilene High*        7 p.m.       Abilene

March 12 Wolfforth Frenship* 6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

March 16 Odessa High*       7 p.m.       Ratliff Softball Complex

March 19 Midland High*      6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

March 23 San Angelo Central*            7 p.m.       San Angelo

March 26 Open

March 30 Midland Lee*       6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

April 1  Abilene High*          6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

April 9 Wolfforth Frenship* 6:30 p.m.  Wolfforth

April 10Odessa High*          2 p.m.       Ratliff Softball Complex

April 13                Midland High*         4 p.m.       Midland

April 16                San Angelo Central*                6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

April 20 Open

April 23 Midland Lee*          6:30 p.m.  Midland  

 

*—District 2-6A

x—Lubbock Tournament

y—Midland Tournament

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 5:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian ready to get back on field after 2020 season cut short By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Permian softball coach Angela Arebalos mentioned one thing repeatedly as her team prepares to open the 2021 season this week:

>> The Lady Panthers are ready to get back on the field.

Arebalos added that that mindset has been in her team’s mind ever since the season was cut short last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You just cherish every second that you have on that field,” she said. “It’s just a whole level of gratitude that goes towards that sport and playing. The girls are taking that and just honoring every rep they can take on the field.”

The team earned a playoff spot the last time that the Lady Panthers played a full season in 2019. Now in her third season as head coach, Arebalos is confident that her team can find a way to reach that goal among others this year.

“We all have individual goals but I hope that they achieve and exceed them,” Arebalos said. “We have the potential for a few of them to break out. We’re mostly young but they’re ambitious. They’re ready for a dog fight every time.”

Among the key returners for Permian are junior pitcher Madi Martinez, pitcher/infielder Alexis Belen and utility Emma Chavez. The trio will provide experience for a relatively young squad that only lost a couple of seniors from last year’s team that was 7-7 before the shutdown.

She credited the pitchers for putting in the work during quarantine and workouts on their own, saying that she has “complete confidence” in that aspect.

On top of that, Arebalos added the Lady Panthers will lean on speed and agility as other strengths to balance her team out.

“We’re looking to put speed on that field again and that’s a good aspect of our game,” she said. “The combination of speed and power is a really good one for us.”

Finding that balance will be key for the Lady Panthers’ success. Abilene High, who was state ranked in 2019, and San Angelo Central are back in District 2-6A with Amarillo Tascosa dropping down to 5A.

With the two new additions in the mix, that makes a crowded and talented district even tougher to navigate. The Lady Panthers never got that chance to measure up in district play with the season eventually canceled the week before the teams were slated to get going.

“Our district is going to be even tighter adding in San Angelo Central and Abilene. They’re so competitive,” she said. “You have to come ready every game. There’s no letting up. There’s not a weak team in our district and everyone is on their top game.”

The Lady Panthers will get a chance to see what they have in tournaments in Midland and Lubbock and a top Class 4A team in Monahans before opening up district play March 9 at Abilene High.

Arebalos says that she wants her team to show a competitive spirit early on and eventually put that to good use on the field. She added that her message to her team is simple.

“We have to take it one game at a time,” she said. “We need to make sure we know where we need to go situationally, stringing runs together and giving pitchers more security. We just have to put it all together in every game.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Monday, February 15, 2021 5:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
13°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: E at 5mph
Feels Like: 5°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 18°/Low 12°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low teens.

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 21°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 35°/Low 13°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens.

thursday

weather
High 33°/Low 17°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]