HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian ready to get back on field after 2020 season cut short

Permian softball coach Angela Arebalos mentioned one thing repeatedly as her team prepares to open the 2021 season this week:

>> The Lady Panthers are ready to get back on the field.

Arebalos added that that mindset has been in her team’s mind ever since the season was cut short last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You just cherish every second that you have on that field,” she said. “It’s just a whole level of gratitude that goes towards that sport and playing. The girls are taking that and just honoring every rep they can take on the field.”

The team earned a playoff spot the last time that the Lady Panthers played a full season in 2019. Now in her third season as head coach, Arebalos is confident that her team can find a way to reach that goal among others this year.

“We all have individual goals but I hope that they achieve and exceed them,” Arebalos said. “We have the potential for a few of them to break out. We’re mostly young but they’re ambitious. They’re ready for a dog fight every time.”

Among the key returners for Permian are junior pitcher Madi Martinez, pitcher/infielder Alexis Belen and utility Emma Chavez. The trio will provide experience for a relatively young squad that only lost a couple of seniors from last year’s team that was 7-7 before the shutdown.

She credited the pitchers for putting in the work during quarantine and workouts on their own, saying that she has “complete confidence” in that aspect.

On top of that, Arebalos added the Lady Panthers will lean on speed and agility as other strengths to balance her team out.

“We’re looking to put speed on that field again and that’s a good aspect of our game,” she said. “The combination of speed and power is a really good one for us.”

Finding that balance will be key for the Lady Panthers’ success. Abilene High, who was state ranked in 2019, and San Angelo Central are back in District 2-6A with Amarillo Tascosa dropping down to 5A.

With the two new additions in the mix, that makes a crowded and talented district even tougher to navigate. The Lady Panthers never got that chance to measure up in district play with the season eventually canceled the week before the teams were slated to get going.

“Our district is going to be even tighter adding in San Angelo Central and Abilene. They’re so competitive,” she said. “You have to come ready every game. There’s no letting up. There’s not a weak team in our district and everyone is on their top game.”

The Lady Panthers will get a chance to see what they have in tournaments in Midland and Lubbock and a top Class 4A team in Monahans before opening up district play March 9 at Abilene High.

Arebalos says that she wants her team to show a competitive spirit early on and eventually put that to good use on the field. She added that her message to her team is simple.

“We have to take it one game at a time,” she said. “We need to make sure we know where we need to go situationally, stringing runs together and giving pitchers more security. We just have to put it all together in every game.”