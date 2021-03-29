HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian looks for first district win

The Permian softball team is back in action to wrap up the first half of District 2-6A play as the Lady Panthers host Midland Lee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Both the Lady Panthers (9-7 overall, 0-5 district) and the Lady Rebels (9-7-1, 0-5) are still looking for their first district wins of the season.

Permian did not play Friday because of the open date and are looking to rebound from its 6-5 loss to San Angelo Central on March 23.

Midland Lee was the last opponent that Central played, falling 8-4 in that matchup Friday at Gene Smith Field in Midland.