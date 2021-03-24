HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in late rally

The Permian softball team got off to a strong start but could not hold on as the Lady Panthers fell 6-5 to San Angelo Central Tuesday in a District 2-6A road game.

Emma Chavez was 3 for 4 including a home run in the second inning to get things going for Permian (7-6 overall, 0-5 district). The Lady Panthers led 4-0 after three innings before the Lady Cats (8-3, 1-3) rallied with a 4-run fifth inning to even the game.

Central took the lead for good in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Allizaya Talamantes, who finished 3 for 4. Talamantes also pitched the final five innings of relief.

Permian scored one run in the seventh and had the tying run on third base but was unable to convert.