  • March 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in late rally

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in late rally

San Angelo Central 6, Permian 5

Permian......... 013  000     1   —     5      9     2

SA Central...... 000  042      x   —     6      7     3

Alexis Belen, Madilyn Martinez (5) and Makayla Sanchez. Ashton McMillan, Allizaya Talamantes (3) and Laynee Crooks W — Talamantes. L — Martinez. 2B — Permian: Emma Chavez. San Angelo Central: Rylee Dehn. 3B — Permian: Emma Chavez HR — Permian: Chavez.

Records — Permian 7-6 Overall (0-5 District 2-6A); San Angelo Central 8-3 (1-3).

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:50 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in late rally

SAN ANGELO The Permian softball team got off to a strong start but could not hold on as the Lady Panthers fell 6-5 to San Angelo Central Tuesday in a District 2-6A road game.

Emma Chavez was 3 for 4 including a home run in the second inning to get things going for Permian (7-6 overall, 0-5 district). The Lady Panthers led 4-0 after three innings before the Lady Cats (8-3, 1-3) rallied with a 4-run fifth inning to even the game.

Central took the lead for good in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Allizaya Talamantes, who finished 3 for 4. Talamantes also pitched the final five innings of relief.

Permian scored one run in the seventh and had the tying run on third base but was unable to convert.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:50 pm.

