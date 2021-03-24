Eli Hartman
Permian High School’s Pitcher Madilyn Martinez (2) throws the ball in the first inning against Odessa High School March 17 night at Ratliff Stadium.
- San Angelo Central 6, Permian 5
Permian......... 013 000 1 — 5 9 2
SA Central...... 000 042 x — 6 7 3
Alexis Belen, Madilyn Martinez (5) and Makayla Sanchez. Ashton McMillan, Allizaya Talamantes (3) and Laynee Crooks W — Talamantes. L — Martinez. 2B — Permian: Emma Chavez. San Angelo Central: Rylee Dehn. 3B — Permian: Emma Chavez HR — Permian: Chavez.
Records — Permian 7-6 Overall (0-5 District 2-6A); San Angelo Central 8-3 (1-3).
Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:50 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in late rally
SAN ANGELO The Permian softball team got off to a strong start but could not hold on as the Lady Panthers fell 6-5 to San Angelo Central Tuesday in a District 2-6A road game.
Emma Chavez was 3 for 4 including a home run in the second inning to get things going for Permian (7-6 overall, 0-5 district). The Lady Panthers led 4-0 after three innings before the Lady Cats (8-3, 1-3) rallied with a 4-run fifth inning to even the game.
Central took the lead for good in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Allizaya Talamantes, who finished 3 for 4. Talamantes also pitched the final five innings of relief.
Permian scored one run in the seventh and had the tying run on third base but was unable to convert.
