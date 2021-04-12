  • April 12, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian faces Midland High in District 2-6A road game

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian faces Midland High in District 2-6A road game

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 5:07 pm

The Permian softball team will look to bounce back against the District 2-6A leader as the Lady Panthers travel east to face Midland High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Audrey Gill Sports Complex.

The Lady Panthers (10-9 overall, 1-8 district) are looking to bounce back after losses to Wolfforth Frenship and Odessa High last week. Midland High (21-3, 7-1) returns home after suffering its first district loss, 4-3, against San Angelo in eight innings on Saturday. 

The Lady Dawgs defeated Permian 8-2 in the first matchup back on March 19

