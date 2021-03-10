  • March 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High shut out by Midland High

Midland High 12, Odessa High 0 (6)

Midland......... 000  615   —   12   11      0

Odessa.......... 000  000   —     0     4      4

Alex Aguilar and Samantha Bustos. Meghan Gattis, Jenna Spencer (6) and Abegail Molina. W — Aguilar. L — Gattis. 2B — Midland High: Nalaney Paul, Jolie Baeza. Odessa High: Shelby Navarrete. HR — Midland High: Bryleigh Morris, Jen Casillas, Liliana Garza.

Records — Midland High 14-2-1 overall (1-0 District 2-6A); Odessa High 10-5 (0-1).

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:20 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High shut out by Midland High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High softball team got off to a tough start in District 2-6A play, falling 12-0 in six innings to Midland High Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (10-5 overall, 0-1 district) were held to just four hits in the loss. Shelby Navarete had the only extra base hit for Odessa High, finishing 1 for 3 with a double.

Midland High got a strong performance from pitcher Alex Aguilar, who struck out 10 over six innings of work.

The Lady Dawgs broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning with six runs scored. Aguilar recorded three hits in the victory and Jen Casillas finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in offensively.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:20 pm.

