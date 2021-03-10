OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Midland High 12, Odessa High 0 (6)
-
Midland......... 000 615 — 12 11 0
Odessa.......... 000 000 — 0 4 4
Alex Aguilar and Samantha Bustos. Meghan Gattis, Jenna Spencer (6) and Abegail Molina. W — Aguilar. L — Gattis. 2B — Midland High: Nalaney Paul, Jolie Baeza. Odessa High: Shelby Navarrete. HR — Midland High: Bryleigh Morris, Jen Casillas, Liliana Garza.
Records — Midland High 14-2-1 overall (1-0 District 2-6A); Odessa High 10-5 (0-1).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High shut out by Midland High
The Odessa High softball team got off to a tough start in District 2-6A play, falling 12-0 in six innings to Midland High Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.
The Lady Bronchos (10-5 overall, 0-1 district) were held to just four hits in the loss. Shelby Navarete had the only extra base hit for Odessa High, finishing 1 for 3 with a double.
Midland High got a strong performance from pitcher Alex Aguilar, who struck out 10 over six innings of work.
The Lady Dawgs broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning with six runs scored. Aguilar recorded three hits in the victory and Jen Casillas finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in offensively.
