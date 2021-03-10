HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High shut out by Midland High

The Odessa High softball team got off to a tough start in District 2-6A play, falling 12-0 in six innings to Midland High Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (10-5 overall, 0-1 district) were held to just four hits in the loss. Shelby Navarete had the only extra base hit for Odessa High, finishing 1 for 3 with a double.

Midland High got a strong performance from pitcher Alex Aguilar, who struck out 10 over six innings of work.

The Lady Dawgs broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning with six runs scored. Aguilar recorded three hits in the victory and Jen Casillas finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in offensively.