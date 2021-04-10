HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High ramps up offense in victory over Permian

The Permian softball team manufactured a pair of runs in the first inning, serving notice that it was ready to play.

At the same time, rival Odessa High couldn’t find the base hit it needed, leaving five runners on base in the first two innings.

Then, in the third, the Lady Bronchos left the Lady Panthers behind.

Abegail Molina and Nivea Saenz each homered in the inning to jumpstart Odessa High’s 9-3 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Meghan Gattis also homered for the Lady Bronchos (17-6 overall, 7-2 in district), who completed a sweep of the Lady Panthers in district play.

“I thought we were patient at the plate,” Odessa High coach Rachel Pena said. “We were hitting the ball we just didn’t take advantage in the first two innings.”

Tiggy Rayos was the catalyst from the leadoff spot for Permian, going 3 for 3 with a walk, one run scored and two stolen bases.

Alexis Belen was the workhorse for the Lady Panthers (8-9, 1-8), throwing 136 pitches on the afternoon. She also homered to help her cause.

“Permian is a good team,” Pena said. “They play hard.

“They came out hard and put pressure on us.”

Rayos applied the pressure right from the start, slapping a single opposite field into left field on the first pitch she saw from Odessa High starter Jenna Spencer.

Rayos moved up on a pair of wild pitches and then scored when Taylor Ramirez hit a one-out single to right center field.

Emma Chavez reached on a two-out error that allowed Ramirez to scamper home with the second run for the Lady Panthers, exacerbating the fact that the Lady Bronchos had left the bases loaded in the top of the inning.

That was the last threat that Spencer faced however as she retired seven of the next Permian hitters she faced before giving way to Alexis Villa in the fourth inning.

By that time, Odessa High had caught and passed it rival.

Meghan Gattis started the comeback with an infield single, moving to third on Shelby Navarrete’s double to right center field.

After Belen retired Joley Cruz with a popup into shallow left field, Molina worked Belen through a seven-pitch at bat before lacing a line drive over the left-field fence that Permian left fielder Arianna Ybarra tried in vain to pull back into play.

That three-run home run put the Lady Bronchos in front for good, with Saenz adding a two-run home run moments later.

Gattis homered in the fourth inning and then Odessa High had five consecutive hits in the fifth inning to score three more to cap its scoring.

Gattis also finished the game in the circle as Pena returned to her pitching by committee that has worked well throughout the season.

“We had a stretch where Meghan was hot so we kept her in there,” Pena said. “But we had the plan to pitch by committee today and I thought they all pitched well.

“They all bring something different out there.”

