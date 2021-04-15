HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High prepares for road test at Abilene High

The Odessa High softball team heads on the road for the final time during the regular season as it faces Abilene High in District 2-6A play at 7 p.m. today in Abilene.

The Lady Bronchos (18-6 overall, 8-2 district) currently stand in second place in the district with two games left in the regular season and clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory against Midland Lee Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles (10-8, 5-4) currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot and is just one game ahead of San Angelo Central with three games left in the regular season.

Odessa High defeated Abilene High 12-6 March 23 at the Ratliff Softball Complex.