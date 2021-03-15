  • March 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High, Permian face off in key district game

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High, Permian face off in key district game

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 3:49 pm

The Permian and Odessa High softball teams meet for the first time in two seasons in a District 2-6A matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa High (11-5, 1-1 district) is the designated home team and will look to make it two straight district wins after defeating San Angelo Central in extra innings Friday.

Permian (9-3, 0-2) is still looking for its first district win after falling to Wolfforth Frenship. The two teams did not play each other last year as COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season before district play started.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

