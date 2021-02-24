  • February 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High opens season with victory over Abilene Cooper

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High opens season with victory over Abilene Cooper

Odessa High 10, Abilene Cooper 2

Cooper........... 000  002     0   —     2      3     3

Odessa.......... 212  014      x   —   10    14     2

Summer Simmons, Kaleigh Kemp (5) and Angelina Arriaga. Meghan Gattis, Alexis Villa (5) and Abe Molina.  W — Gattis. L — Simmons. 2B — Abilene Cooper: Jayden Falcon. Odessa High: Lisbeth Dominguez, Emily Salgado, Jenna Spencer, Molina, Joley Cruz.  HR — Odessa High: Villa.

Records — Abilene Cooper 0-1; Odessa High 1-0.

Posted: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High opens season with victory over Abilene Cooper

The Odessa High softball team got its 2021 season off to a good start as the Lady Bronchos defeated Abilene Cooper 10-2 Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa High (1-0) scored runs in each of the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the victory. Shelby Navarrete and Lisbeth Dominguez each went 3-for-3 for Odessa High with Navarette driving in two runs.

Meghan Gattis struck out six batters in four innings for Odessa High with Alexis Villa throwing the last three innings. Villa also went 2 for 4, including a solo home run.

Jayden Falcon and Ariona French each had a hit and a run for the Lady Cougars.

