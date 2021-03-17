  • March 17, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High makes it a quick night against Permian

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High makes it a quick night against Permian

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:33 am

The Odessa High softball hit the ball hard Tuesday night against rival Permian.

Often, as well.

Too often for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Bronchos pounded out 13 hits, including three home runs, a triple and two doubles to finish their District 2-6A matchup early, defeating Permian 13-2 in five innings at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Meghan Gattis, Joley Cruz and Shelby Navarrete all homered for Odessa High — Gattis and Cruz in the first inning — and Navarrete in the bottom of the fifth to cap the scoring.

“I thought we hit the ball well tonight,” Odessa High coach Rachel Pena said. “Meghan, Joley and Shelby all hit the ball hard.

“Everyone did a good job and it was a good win.”

The Lady Bronchos improved to 12-5 overall, 2-1 in district. Permian dropped to 9-4, 0-3.

There were some bright spots for the Lady Panthers as Emma Chavez and Madison Garcia each hit solo home runs and Alexis Belen came on in relief in the first inning to shut down the Odessa High rally.

Belen finished with five strikeouts and kept the Lady Bronchos off the scoreboard in the second and third innings before Odessa High was able to push three runs across in the fourth and then six more in the fifth to stop the contest early.

Jenna Spencer got things start in the bottom of the first for Odessa High, reaching on a single to center field, moving to second on a passed ball and scoring when Lisbeth Dominguez legged out a bunt single, with the throw to first going wide for an error.

Gattis then hammered her home run to left center field to drive in Dominguez as well and, one out later, Cruz hit her home run to nearly the identical spot for a 4-0 lead that Odessa High would never relinquish.

