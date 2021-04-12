HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High hosts Midland Lee in penultimate home game

The Odessa High softball team returns to play Tuesday with its penultimate home game of the regular season as the Lady Bronchos host Midland Lee in District 2-6A play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (17-6 overall, 7-2 district) are seeking their third straight victory and can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lady Rebels.

Odessa High defeated San Angelo Central and Permian last week while Midland Lee (10-10-1, 0-8) is still looking for its first district win after losses to Abilene High and Wolfforth Frenship.