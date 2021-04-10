  • April 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High holds off late rally from San Angelo Central

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High holds off late rally from San Angelo Central

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 10:42 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High softball team returned to play and earned a key District 2-6A win by holding off San Angelo Central 3-2 Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos led 1-0 up until the sixth inning when Shelby Navarette hit a two-run home run to extend the Odessa High lead.

The Lady Cats rallied in the top of the seventh with a pair of RBI singles by Ashton McMillan and Rylee Dehn before the Lady Bronchos were able to force a pop out to end the game. San Angelo Central fell to 9-5 overall, 3-5 district with the loss.

Odessa High (16-6, 6-2) faces rival Permian at 2 p.m. Saturday from the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

