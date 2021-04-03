HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High falls to Midland High in 12-inning battle

MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss to Midland High in 12 innings in District 2-6A play Thursday at the Audrey Gill Sports Complex.

Liliana Garza provided the game-winning hit for the Lady Dawgs (21-2-1 overall, 7-0 district) on an RBI single to bring in Violet Granado. Granado tripled in the previous at bat for Midland High.

Meghan Gattis pitched the full game for the Lady Bronchos and struck out two batters. Diveli Cherry sparked the Odessa High (15-6, 5-2) offense with a triple and later scored on a Midland High error in the fifth inning.

Alex Aguilar led the Lady Dawgs in the circle, finishing with 17 strikeouts and allowing five hits