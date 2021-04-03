  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High falls to Midland High in 12-inning battle

Midland High 3, Odessa High 2 (12)

Thursday, Audrey Gill Softball Complex, Midland

Odessa High. 000  110 000 000   —      2     4    6

Midland High. 100  001 000 001   —      3   14    3

Meghan Gattis and Abegail Molina. Alex Aguilar and Stephanie Bustos. W — Aguilar. L — Gattis. 2B — Midland High: Jolie Baeza, Bryleigh Morris. 3B — Midland High: Violet Guerrero. HR — Odessa High: Diveli Cherry.

Records — Odessa High 15-6, 5-2; Midland High 21-2-1, 7-0.

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:47 pm

MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss to Midland High in 12 innings in District 2-6A play Thursday at the Audrey Gill Sports Complex.

Liliana Garza provided the game-winning hit for the Lady Dawgs (21-2-1 overall, 7-0 district) on an RBI single to bring in Violet Granado. Granado tripled in the previous at bat for Midland High.

Meghan Gattis pitched the full game for the Lady Bronchos and struck out two batters. Diveli Cherry sparked the Odessa High (15-6, 5-2) offense with a triple and later scored on a Midland High error in the fifth inning.

Alex Aguilar led the Lady Dawgs in the circle, finishing with 17 strikeouts and allowing five hits

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, April 2, 2021 8:47 pm.

MyOAOA

