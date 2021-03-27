  • March 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Late rally lifts Odessa High past Wolfforth Frenship

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Late rally lifts Odessa High past Wolfforth Frenship

Odessa High 9, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Odessa High. 000  007     2   —     9      7     3

Fresnhip........ 110  014     0   —     7      9     3

Meghan Gattis and Abegail Molina. Erin Boles, Maya Mongelli (6) and Mongelli, Madison Stewart (6). W — Gattis. L — Mongelli. 2B — Odessa High: Jenna Spencer, Lisbeth Dominguez. Wolfforth Frenship: Sydnee Bowlin. HR — Odessa High: Shelby Navarrete 2, Gattis, Diveli Cherry. Wolfforth Frenship: Makayla Garcia.

Records — Odessa High 16-5, 5-1: Wolfforth Frenship 14-5, 3-2.

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 10:31 pm

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High softball team rallied offensively after facing an early deficit as the Lady Bronchos defeated Wolfforth Frenship 9-7 in District 2-6A play Friday. 

Odessa High (16-5 overall, 5-1 district) scored nine runs over the final two innings, including a seven-run frame in the top of the sixth, to pull out the victory. The Lady Bronchos had trailed 3-0 heading into that frame.

Shelby Navarrate provided the spark, finishing 2 for 3 that including the tying home run in the sixth and the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Meghan Gattis also hit a two-run home run in the sixth while she also got the win in the circle. Diveli Cherry finished 1 for 3 with a three-run home run,

Makayla Garcia, Sydnee Bowlin and Maya Mongelli had two hits each to lead the Lady Tigers (14-5, 3-2).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

