Odessa High’s Shelby Navarrete (14) swings at a pitch in the fourth inning against Permian Tuesday night at Ratliff Stadium.
- Odessa High 9, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Odessa High. 000 007 2 — 9 7 3
Fresnhip........ 110 014 0 — 7 9 3
Meghan Gattis and Abegail Molina. Erin Boles, Maya Mongelli (6) and Mongelli, Madison Stewart (6). W — Gattis. L — Mongelli. 2B — Odessa High: Jenna Spencer, Lisbeth Dominguez. Wolfforth Frenship: Sydnee Bowlin. HR — Odessa High: Shelby Navarrete 2, Gattis, Diveli Cherry. Wolfforth Frenship: Makayla Garcia.
Records — Odessa High 16-5, 5-1: Wolfforth Frenship 14-5, 3-2.
Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 10:31 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Late rally lifts Odessa High past Wolfforth Frenship
WOLFFORTH The Odessa High softball team rallied offensively after facing an early deficit as the Lady Bronchos defeated Wolfforth Frenship 9-7 in District 2-6A play Friday.
Odessa High (16-5 overall, 5-1 district) scored nine runs over the final two innings, including a seven-run frame in the top of the sixth, to pull out the victory. The Lady Bronchos had trailed 3-0 heading into that frame.
Shelby Navarrate provided the spark, finishing 2 for 3 that including the tying home run in the sixth and the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.
Meghan Gattis also hit a two-run home run in the sixth while she also got the win in the circle. Diveli Cherry finished 1 for 3 with a three-run home run,
Makayla Garcia, Sydnee Bowlin and Maya Mongelli had two hits each to lead the Lady Tigers (14-5, 3-2).
