HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Late rally lifts Odessa High past Wolfforth Frenship

Odessa High (16-5 overall, 5-1 district) scored nine runs over the final two innings, including a seven-run frame in the top of the sixth, to pull out the victory. The Lady Bronchos had trailed 3-0 heading into that frame.

Shelby Navarrate provided the spark, finishing 2 for 3 that including the tying home run in the sixth and the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Meghan Gattis also hit a two-run home run in the sixth while she also got the win in the circle. Diveli Cherry finished 1 for 3 with a three-run home run,

Makayla Garcia, Sydnee Bowlin and Maya Mongelli had two hits each to lead the Lady Tigers (14-5, 3-2).