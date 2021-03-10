HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers fall to Lady Eagles to open District 2-6A play

The Permian softball team could not overcome a fast start from Abilene High as the Lady Panthers fell 13-2 in six innings in the District 2-6A opener Tuesday at Eagle Field.

The Lady Eagles (6-4 overall, 1-0 district) scored four runs in the first inning and further broke the game open with five more in the fourth to pull away.

Makayla Sanchez led Permian offensively, finishing 2 for 3 with a triple.

Jazzy Cantu led Abilene High by hitting three doubles and driving in two runs. Lanay Carr had two doubles and four RBIs while Breana Barajas was 2 for 3 with a double and home run.