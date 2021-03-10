Permian P logo
- Abilene High 13, Permian 2 (6)
Permian......... 020 000 — 2 5 2
Abilene.......... 401 512 — 13 12 1
Alexis Belen, Madilyn Martinez and Makayla Sanchez. Maddie Perez and Tea Jimenez. W — Perez. L — Belen. 2B — Abilene High: Lanay Carr 2, Breana Barajas, Jazzy Cantu 3. 3B — Permian: Makayla Sanchez. HR — Abilene High: Barajas.
Records — Permian 7-2 Overall, 0-1 District 2-6A; Abilene High 6-4, 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers fall to Lady Eagles to open District 2-6A play
ABILENE The Permian softball team could not overcome a fast start from Abilene High as the Lady Panthers fell 13-2 in six innings in the District 2-6A opener Tuesday at Eagle Field.
The Lady Eagles (6-4 overall, 1-0 district) scored four runs in the first inning and further broke the game open with five more in the fourth to pull away.
Makayla Sanchez led Permian offensively, finishing 2 for 3 with a triple.
Jazzy Cantu led Abilene High by hitting three doubles and driving in two runs. Lanay Carr had two doubles and four RBIs while Breana Barajas was 2 for 3 with a double and home run.
