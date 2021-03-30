  • March 30, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers earn first District 2-6A victory

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers earn first District 2-6A victory

Permian 6, Midland Lee 3

Midland Lee.. 002  000     1   —     3      5     6

Permian......... 101  130      x   —     6    12     0

Serena Molinar, Maddy Marquez (5) and Maddison Chavez. Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. W — Belen. L — Molinar. 2B — Midland Lee: Marisa Calzada, Jaycie Pacheco. Permian: Sanchez. HR — Midland Lee: Jaycie Pacheco, Arianna Ybarra.

Records — Midland Lee 9-8-1, 0-6; Permian 8-6, 1-5

The Permian softball team won its first District 2-6A game of the season by getting off to a good start and eventually pulling away for a 6-3 victory over Midland Lee on Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Tiggy Rayos led the way for the Lady Panthers (8-6 overall, 1-5 district) finishing 3 for 4 and scoring two runs in the victory. Mackenzei Bernal also had three hits, Taylor Ramirez had two hits and Arianna Ybarra added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Alexis Belen struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort for Permian.

Jaycie Pacheco led the Lady Rebels (9-8-1, 0-6) with three hits and drove in all three runs for Midland Lee.

