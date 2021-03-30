HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers earn first District 2-6A victory

The Permian softball team won its first District 2-6A game of the season by getting off to a good start and eventually pulling away for a 6-3 victory over Midland Lee on Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Tiggy Rayos led the way for the Lady Panthers (8-6 overall, 1-5 district) finishing 3 for 4 and scoring two runs in the victory. Mackenzei Bernal also had three hits, Taylor Ramirez had two hits and Arianna Ybarra added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Alexis Belen struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort for Permian.

Jaycie Pacheco led the Lady Rebels (9-8-1, 0-6) with three hits and drove in all three runs for Midland Lee.