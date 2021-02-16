HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos eager to get back on the field

For Odessa High head softball coach Rachel Pena and her players, the 2021 season has been a long-time coming.

While the excitement level is high every season, there’s an added eagerness to the Lady Bronchos after last season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ending the way that we did last year was very sad,” Pena said. “We’re very thankful for every moment that we get on the field now.”

Because of the way last season ended, Pena says her players are going to be excited to play every time they take the field as Odessa High looks to take advantage of every opportunity they get.

So far, the only thing that is standing in the Lady Bronchos’ way has been the weather which canceled a scrimmage this past weekend.

“Hopefully, we get good weather,” Pena said. “You can’t take anything for granted and I think our kids learned that lesson last year. Another lesson that they have learned is all the COVID rules.

“We’re going to follow every rule about COVID that they put out there, just as long as we get to play. We’re one of the sports that didn’t get to play. If you give us rules on masks and distancing, that’s fine. We just want to play.”

As the season gets started, the Lady Bronchos will have a few question marks after losing seven players.

Pena will have four starters coming back on varsity.

Team chemistry, however, shouldn’t be an issue for Odessa High, according to the coach.

“I think one of the strengths is how well we get along,” Pena said. “All the girls have been playing together for a long time and the friendships that they have roll over to the field. We do a good job of helping each other and I think that’s one of our strengths.”

Yet, with the season in its early stages and with so many new faces, Pena says there’s still a bunch to work on.

“I think every part of the game we’re still working on,” Pena said. “Pitching, defense, hitting. We still have a lot of work to do. Hopefully, through the preseason, we can take care of things.”

One plus for the team, according to Pena, is that everyone understands what is expected of them as they handle the rebuilding process.

“I think that it’s just more of experience and playing together,” Pena said. “Everybody knows their role and knows to step in coming into the season and what shoes they would be filling.

“Now it’s just a process of playing together and building some chemistry together.”

District play will always bring its tough challenges and this year shouldn’t be any different.

Playing the likes of Wolfforth Frenship, Abilene High, San Angelo Central, Midland High, Midland Lee and Permian, Pena is anticipating a level playing field.

“I feel like we’re all pretty much the same,” Pena said. “We’re all in an even level. Every team is good. I think that’s what’s going to make this a fun softball season.

“You’re not ever going to know who should win and who shouldn’t win. Every game is going to be a challenge. That’s what’s going to make it fun and competitive this year.”

As the Lady Bronchos get the season underway, becoming a team is going to be one of the key things Pena will look for.

“Everyone is in a new spot, minus the pitchers and catchers. But building that chemistry and the positions that they are playing right now will be big.”