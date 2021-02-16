  • February 16, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos eager to get back on the field - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos eager to get back on the field

2021 Odessa High Roster

No.      Name                       Pos.         Year

1          Kylee Davis              OF            Jr.

2          Diveli Cherry            OF/C         Soph.

3          Jenna Spencer        1B/P          Sr.

4         Makayla Porras        SS/P         Jr.

5         Nivea Saenz            OF/P         Soph.

6         Meghan Gattis         P/2B         Jr.

7          Kitzia Orozco           OF            Jr.

11         Lisbeth Dominguez  OF/SS       Sr.

12         Alexis Villa               P/3B         Sr.

13         Joley Cruz                C/OF         Sr.

14        Shelby Navarrete    INF           Soph.

18        Abegail Molina        C/2B         Sr.

20        Emily Salgado          INF           Jr.

44       Yasmine Holguin     OF/P         Jr.

 

Head coach: Rachel Pena (12th season)

Assistant coaches: Amanda Evans, Raquel Carrasco, Mia Hignojos

2021 Odessa High Schedule

Date                   Opponent                Time        Site

Feb. 16                 Andrews                   Canceled

Feb. 18-20            Lubbock Tournament TBD        Lubbock

Feb. 23                 Abilene Cooper        5 p.m.       Ratliff Softball Complex

Feb. 28                                Midland Tournament               TBA          Midland

March 2               Abilene Wylie           TBA          Ratliff Softball Complex

March 4-7            Byron Nelson Tournament TBD                Trophy Club

March 9               Midland High           6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

March 12              San Angelo Central 6:30 p.m.  San Angelo

March 16              Permian (Home)      7 p.m.       Ratliff Softball Complex

March 19              Midland Lee             6:30 p.m.  Midland  

March 23             Abilene High            6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

March 26             Wolfforth Frenship  6:30 p.m.  Wolfforth

April 1                  Midland High           6:30 p.m.  Midland

April 9                 San Angelo Central 6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

April 10                Permian                   2 p.m.       Ratliff Softball Complex

April 13                                Midland High           6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

April 16                                Abilene High            6:30 p.m.  Abilene

April 20               Wolfforth Frenship  6:30 p.m.  Ratliff Softball Complex

Posted: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 5:31 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

For Odessa High head softball coach Rachel Pena and her players, the 2021 season has been a long-time coming.

While the excitement level is high every season, there’s an added eagerness to the Lady Bronchos after last season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ending the way that we did last year was very sad,” Pena said. “We’re very thankful for every moment that we get on the field now.”

Because of the way last season ended, Pena says her players are going to be excited to play every time they take the field as Odessa High looks to take advantage of every opportunity they get.

So far, the only thing that is standing in the Lady Bronchos’ way has been the weather which canceled a scrimmage this past weekend.

“Hopefully, we get good weather,” Pena said. “You can’t take anything for granted and I think our kids learned that lesson last year. Another lesson that they have learned is all the COVID rules.

“We’re going to follow every rule about COVID that they put out there, just as long as we get to play. We’re one of the sports that didn’t get to play. If you give us rules on masks and distancing, that’s fine. We just want to play.”

As the season gets started, the Lady Bronchos will have a few question marks after losing seven players.

Pena will have four starters coming back on varsity.

Team chemistry, however, shouldn’t be an issue for Odessa High, according to the coach.

“I think one of the strengths is how well we get along,” Pena said. “All the girls have been playing together for a long time and the friendships that they have roll over to the field. We do a good job of helping each other and I think that’s one of our strengths.”

Yet, with the season in its early stages and with so many new faces, Pena says there’s still a bunch to work on.

“I think every part of the game we’re still working on,” Pena said. “Pitching, defense, hitting. We still have a lot of work to do. Hopefully, through the preseason, we can take care of things.”

One plus for the team, according to Pena, is that everyone understands what is expected of them as they handle the rebuilding process.

“I think that it’s just more of experience and playing together,” Pena said. “Everybody knows their role and knows to step in coming into the season and what shoes they would be filling.

“Now it’s just a process of playing together and building some chemistry together.”

District play will always bring its tough challenges and this year shouldn’t be any different.

Playing the likes of Wolfforth Frenship, Abilene High, San Angelo Central, Midland High, Midland Lee and Permian, Pena is anticipating a level playing field.

“I feel like we’re all pretty much the same,” Pena said. “We’re all in an even level. Every team is good. I think that’s what’s going to make this a fun softball season.

“You’re not ever going to know who should win and who shouldn’t win. Every game is going to be a challenge. That’s what’s going to make it fun and competitive this year.”

As the Lady Bronchos get the season underway, becoming a team is going to be one of the key things Pena will look for.

“Everyone is in a new spot, minus the pitchers and catchers. But building that chemistry and the positions that they are playing right now will be big.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

