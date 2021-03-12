HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Defensive miscues prove costly as Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship

The defensive miscues proved to be the difference for the Permian softball team still seeking its first District 2-6A victory of the season.

The Lady Panthers finished with seven errors and could not overcome them, falling 11-1 in five innings to Wolfforth Frenship Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Tigers finished the night with 10 hits and capitalized on the errors to grab an early lead in the top of the first inning. Sydnee Bowlin’s leadoff triple to left field got things started for Frenship before two straight Permian errors MaKayla Garcia reach first base, steal second shortly after and later scoring along with Bowlin.

The visitors amplified their lead in the top of the second with a four-run scoring burst.

Claudia Kerr got the scoring started for Wolfforth Frenship, taking advantage of a Permian (7-3 overall, 0-2 district) error at third base. Blair Collier scored the following run off a Bowlin single.

Bowlin finished 4 for 4 with a double, triple, four runs batted in and scoring four runs herself.

An RBI single from Erin Boles and an error at right field sent the game to the bottom of the frame with the Tigers holding a firm 6-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers kept Wolfforth Frenship (13-3, 2-0) off the scoreboard in the third inning, but couldn’t score any runs of their own to narrow the gap.

The Lady Tigers took advantage by putting up five runs over the span of the last two innings.

Permian broke the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning when Madilyn Martinez singled to left field, allowing Emma Chavez to score the Lady Panthers’ lone run of the contest. Martinez also pitched four innings for Permian, striking out two batters.

Frenship’s Erin Boles struck out the final Permian batter to close out the game and seal the victory for her team. Boles allowed just four hits and struck out seven in the win.

Permian head coach Angela Arebalos said fixing mistakes on defense will be an area her team pinpoints at its next practice.

“We just have to eliminate errors and show up every inning, every pitch,” Arebalos said. “We could have, as a team, just executed better.”

