HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Three Bronchos, two Panthers among first team all-district selections

Three Odessa High boys soccer players and two Permian players earned first-team honors as part of the District 2-6A All-District team.

Kobe Ross, Ethan Wagner and Sergio Hernandez comprised the first-team selections for the Bronchos while Aaron Hernandez and AJ Salcido represented the Panthers.

In addition, Odessa High’s David Corral and Noah Lopez earned second-team selections alongside Permian’s Noe Rodriguez, Cristian Acevedo and Amari Everage. Both teams also had two players named honorable mentions.

The Bronchos finished the regular season in fourth place and made the playoffs while Permian finished the season 7-9-3.

Distirct 2-6A champion Midland High had three superlatives: Ethan Reyes as Defensive MVP, Manuel Varela as Goalkeeper of the Year and head coach Jason Bush as Coach of the Year.