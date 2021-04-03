  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Three Bronchos, two Panthers among first team all-district selections

District 2-6A All-District Team

BOYS

SUPERLATIVES

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Jon Olivarez, Wolfforth Frenship

OFFENSIVE MVP: Bernard Kamungo, Abilene High

DEFENSIVE MVP: Ethan Reyes, Midland High

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Caudle, San Angelo Central

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Manuel Varela, Midland High

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: DJ Davis, Midland Lee

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Bush, Midland High

FIRST TEAM

Odessa High — Kobe Ross, Ethan Wagner, Sergio Hernandez

Permian — Aaron Hernandez, AJ Salcido

Midland High — Israel Ramirez, Hector Lujan, Daniel Nunez

Midland Lee — Alexis Guevara, Jaden Johnson

Abilene High — Brandon Segura, Johnny Rocha

Wolfforth Frenship — Caleb Belk, Luis Montalvo

San Angelo Central — Miles Harvey, Triston Hill, David Merizalde

SECOND TEAM

Odessa High — David Corral, Noah Lopez

Permian — Noe Rodriguez, Christian Acevedo, Amari Everage    

Midland High — Alexander Marquez, Jerron Garcia, Ricardo Melendez

Midland Lee — Gabriel Juarez, Tyler Villalva

Abilene High —Andres Munoz, Dieudonne Miruho

Wolfforth Frenship — Kobe Gonzalez, Cobi Jones, Adam Aboohamidi

San Angelo Central — Christian Vaughn, Neftali Munoz, Morgan McDonald

HONORABLE MENTION

Odessa High — Mark Diaz, Bryan Ortiz

Permian — Reese Rivera, Tristan Ogren

Posted: Saturday, April 3, 2021 8:03 pm

Three Odessa High boys soccer players and two Permian players earned first-team honors as part of the District 2-6A All-District team.

Kobe Ross, Ethan Wagner and Sergio Hernandez comprised the first-team selections for the Bronchos while Aaron Hernandez and AJ Salcido represented the Panthers.

In addition, Odessa High’s David Corral and Noah Lopez earned second-team selections alongside Permian’s Noe Rodriguez, Cristian Acevedo and Amari Everage. Both teams also had two players named honorable mentions.

The Bronchos finished the regular season in fourth place and made the playoffs while Permian finished the season 7-9-3.

Distirct 2-6A champion Midland High had three superlatives: Ethan Reyes as Defensive MVP, Manuel Varela as Goalkeeper of the Year and head coach Jason Bush as Coach of the Year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

