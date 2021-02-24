  • February 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shut out by Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shut out by Wolfforth Frenship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shut out by Wolfforth Frenship OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH It was a tough return for the Permian boys soccer team as the Panthers fell 2-0 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

The Panthers were playing in their first game since Feb. 10 due to weather pushing back the District 2-6A schedule a week.

The Tigers got one goal in the first half and the second in the closing seconds to take the victory.

Permian returns home to host Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 43°/Low 31°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 43°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]