HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shut out by Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH It was a tough return for the Permian boys soccer team as the Panthers fell 2-0 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Peoples Bank Stadium.
The Panthers were playing in their first game since Feb. 10 due to weather pushing back the District 2-6A schedule a week.
The Tigers got one goal in the first half and the second in the closing seconds to take the victory.
Permian returns home to host Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.
