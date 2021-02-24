HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shut out by Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH It was a tough return for the Permian boys soccer team as the Panthers fell 2-0 to Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

The Panthers were playing in their first game since Feb. 10 due to weather pushing back the District 2-6A schedule a week.

The Tigers got one goal in the first half and the second in the closing seconds to take the victory.

Permian returns home to host Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.