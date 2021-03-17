  • March 17, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian sees season end in defeat to Midland Lee - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian sees season end in defeat to Midland Lee

District 2-6A Standings

BOYS

                                             W      L      T   Pts

x-Midland High (11-0-5).... …      8      0      4     20

x-Wolfforth Frenship (7-5-6) ....5    2      5    15

x-S.A. Central (10-7-5) ………      5      3      4    14

x-Odessa High (4-5-8) ……….2  4      6    10

Permian (7-9-3) ………..........3    6      3      9

Abilene High (9-10-1) ………...4  8      0      8

Midland Lee (6-8-4) ………….3  7      2      8

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

 

Tuesday, March 16

Abilene High 4, San Angelo Central 3

Midland Lee 7, Permian 3

Midland High 1, Wolfforth Frenship 1

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:55 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian sees season end in defeat to Midland Lee Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

MIDLAND It wasn’t the game the Permian boys soccer team had hoped for.

The Panthers went into Tuesday’s showdown with Midland Lee needing to secure a win and the final playoff spot out of District 2-6A. Instead, Permian walked off the turf Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium with a 7-3 loss and the early end to the Panthers’ season.

“All the game plan that we had coming in, we never implemented,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “We started playing ball the way they wanted to, playing long balls instead of short balls that we had practiced. We just self-destructed.”

The game was a scoreless affair for most of the first half until the flood gates opened in the final 12 minutes. Midland Lee’s Jaden Johnson scored the opening goal after running past the Permian (7-9-3 overall, 3-6-3 district) defense and beating the goalkeeper with a low strike.

The Rebels (6-8-4, 3-7-2) grabbed firm control of the contest in the first period’s final six minutes, taking advantage of an out-of-sync Permian defense. Alexis Guevara capitalized on a loose ball in front of the Panthers goal to put the Rebels up 2-0. It was only the beginning for Guevara, using his speed to outrun Permian’s defenders twice more to complete a hat trick before halftime.

Amari Everage got the Panthers on the scoreboard 10 minutes into the second half, converting a penalty kick after Aaron Hernandez was fouled in front of the Midland Lee goal. The Rebels quickly responded as Gustavo Macias broke through the Permian back line on a counterattack to add a fifth Midland Lee goal.

Each team scored twice more before the final seconds ticked away. Permian’s defeat meant that Odessa High — who was idle — clinched the final playoff spot from the district.

After the game had ended, Carmona took time to talk with his team and thank his seniors.

“Our door is always open for them,” he said. “They’ve been busting their tails for four years. We just thank them for their sweat, tears and guts that they gave for the program.”

Midland Lee head coach Chris Bryant said it felt good to close out the season with a victory.

“That’s good to walk out and be able to do that,” Bryant said. “It’s nice to be able to walk out as Lee High School, that we finished off after however long we’ve been doing this. It’s big for us.”  

