HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian rolls past Borger

BORGER The Permian boys soccer team broke a two-match losing skid in a big way with a 7-2 victory Friday night over Borger at Bulldog Stadium.
Cristian Acevedo, Jayden Rubio and Amari Everedge all scored two goals in the victory for the Panthers (3-3). Noe Rodriguez had the other goal for Permian.
The Panthers open District 2-6A play Tuesday with a road match against Abilene High at 5:30 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.
