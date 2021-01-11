HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian ready to host Lubbock-Cooper, OHS match canceled

The Permian boys soccer team is preparing to host its first game of the season, against Lubbock-Cooper at 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. This will be just the second match played that Permian (1-0) has played after its match Friday at Del Rio was canceled.
Odessa High was scheduled to play at El Paso Bel Air but that game was canceled.
The Bronchos finished with a pair of draws Saturday: 1-1 against host Lubbock-Cooper and a scoreless draw against Amarillo Caprock.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.