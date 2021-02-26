  • February 26, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian rallies from two goals down to earn draw with Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian rallies from two goals down to earn draw with Odessa High

District 2-6A Standings

BOYS

(Overall record in parentheses)

                                             W      L      T   Pts

Midland High (8-0-3) ………..      5      0      2    12

S.A. Central (8-6-4) …………..3   2      3      9

Wolfforth Frenship (5-5-4) ......3     2      3      9

Permian (6-6-3) ………..........2    3      3      7

Abilene High (8-6-1) ………...3    4      0      6

Odessa High (3-4-6) ………..     .1      3      4                        6

Midland Lee (5-6-3) ………….2  5      1      5

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Thursday, Feb. 25

Permian 2, Midland Lee 1

Wolfforth Frenship 0, Midland High 0

San Angelo Central 3, Abilene High 0

Odessa High, open

Friday, Feb. 26

Permian 3, Odessa High 3

Wolfforth Frenship 2, Midland Lee 1

Midland High 1, San Angelo Central 0

Abilene High, open

Monday, March 1

Abilene High at Permian, 5:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Midland High, 5:30 p.m.

Midland Lee, open

Tuesday, March 2

Permian at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Odessa High, 5:30 p.m.,

Abilene High at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.,

San Angelo Central, open

 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The Odessa High School Bronchos boys soccer team faced off against Permian High School Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. Despite Odessa High leading the majority of the game, a last minute score by Permian ended the game in a draw 3-3.

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 10:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian rallies from two goals down to earn draw with Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

For the first 40 minutes, the Permian boys soccer team struggled to contain the up-tempo attack of rival Odessa High. The second half proved to be a 180-degree reversal and it was enough to complete a crucial comeback.

Aaron Hernandez’s header for a goal in the 80th minute erased a two-goal deficit as the Panthers rallied to force a 3-3 draw with the Bronchos in a key District 2-6A game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The result moved Permian (6-6-3 overall, 2-3-3 district, seven points) into fourth place in the standings with four games remaining in the regular season. 

Odessa High (3-4-6, 1-3-4, six points) is tied for fifth place with Abilene High, which was idle Friday.  

“I knew I could depend on my teammates to get me the ball,” Hernandez said. “I know I have to finish off my senior year right, how important this game is for the playoffs and I want to finish it off with a bang.”

Permian found itself playing from behind early when Odessa High’s Kobe Ross got the Bronchos on the board off a Panthers’ defensive miscue in the third minute.

The Bronchos got their second goal in the 13th minute when Camilo Nicolas finished a chance from close range followed by chances from Ross and Mark Diaz.

Permian got on the board less than two minutes later when Cristian Acevedo converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1.

The deficit grew back to two goals when Ross scored his second of the night, cleaning up a deflection in the 39th minute.

The Panthers adjusted and controlled possession in the second half against the Bronchos. Their persistence paid off with Amari Everage’s goal off a set piece in the 56th minute to cut it back to 3-2 before Hernandez was in the right place at the right time for the late equalizer.

“Hats off to my team in the second half because they fourth their tails off,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona. “At halftime, I told my team that we still have plenty of time to come back and get plenty of goals ourselves.

“We had a bit of a sluggish start from last night’s game against Midland Lee. In the second half, we settled down a little bit and created plenty of opportunities there at the end.”

On the other side, it was the third straight game that the Bronchos finished with a draw after results against Wolfforth Frenship and San Angelo Central.

“I thought that our guys did their best,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “They tried to win the game and it just didn’t happen. Give credit to Permian because they got some good goals off of set pieces and they just found a way to tie us at the end.”

