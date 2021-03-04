HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key matchups

The Permian and Odessa High soccer teams return to action Friday that could go a long way in determining postseason position.

Permian will host San Angelo Central starting with the boys game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m. on the Ratliff turf fields.

The Panthers are currently in fourth place looking to jump ahead of third-place San Angelo Central in the district standings.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Cats are in the top two of the standings and Permian can clinch a share of the District 2-6A title with a victory.

Odessa High travels to Abilene High with the girls starting at 3:45 p.m. followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. from Shotwell Stadium. The Lady Bronchos have been eliminated from postseason contention but the Lady Eagles are just a point back of Wolfforth Frenship for the final playoff spot.

The boys will look to get a win after recording five straight ties. A win and a Permian loss would put the Bronchos back in fourth place with one game remaining to play.