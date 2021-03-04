  • March 4, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key matchups - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key matchups

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:19 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key matchups OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High soccer teams return to action Friday that could go a long way in determining postseason position.

Permian will host San Angelo Central starting with the boys game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m. on the Ratliff turf fields.

The Panthers are currently in fourth place looking to jump ahead of third-place San Angelo Central in the district standings.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Cats are in the top two of the standings and Permian can clinch a share of the District 2-6A title with a victory.

Odessa High travels to Abilene High with the girls starting at 3:45 p.m. followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m. from Shotwell Stadium. The Lady Bronchos have been eliminated from postseason contention but the Lady Eagles are just a point back of Wolfforth Frenship for the final playoff spot.

The boys will look to get a win after recording five straight ties. A win and a Permian loss would put the Bronchos back in fourth place with one game remaining to play.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 85°/Low 46°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]