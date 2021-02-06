  • February 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw after late Midland High goal - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw after late Midland High goal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 10:25 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw after late Midland High goal By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

For over half the game, it appeared that the Permian boys soccer team was on its way to earning two points for a victory against unbeaten Midland High.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were unable to hold on. 

Midland High’s Alexander Marquez scored a goal with less than two minutes remaining off a Permian defensive miscue as the Panthers and Bulldogs finished in a 1-1 draw in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Despite earning a point for the draw, it was a tough result for Permian (5-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 district) to take after holding off several chances from Midland High prior to the late goal.

“I think our guys played really well,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “We got unlucky there at the end but we just have to come back and rebound from it.

“For the most part, our defense held well. It was just one breakdown at the end and that’s just something we can’t have.”

The Panthers had to be methodical in their approach against the Bulldogs (5-0-2, 2-0-1) to start the game. They came close on a pair of chances late in the first half before being called offsides on their two best shots.

Permian finally got on the board thanks to Jayden Rubio, who put one in from close range after a pass from Cristian Acevedo into the box set things up.

From there, Permian had to hold on defensively to close the half.

The second half was more of the same for Midland High but Permian had a pair of chances late with eight minutes remaining off a 30-yard shot and a deflection.

It wasn’t until the Bulldogs capitalized on an attempted clearance with 1:24 remaining to salvage a point and maintain their unbeaten record.

“I just told them at the end of the game way to fight the whole 80 minutes,” Midland High head coach Jason Bush said. “Getting it at the last minute counts just as much getting in the first minute. We just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities until that last sequence.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, February 5, 2021 10:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: WSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 43°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 38°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]