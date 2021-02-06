HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw after late Midland High goal

For over half the game, it appeared that the Permian boys soccer team was on its way to earning two points for a victory against unbeaten Midland High.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were unable to hold on.

Midland High’s Alexander Marquez scored a goal with less than two minutes remaining off a Permian defensive miscue as the Panthers and Bulldogs finished in a 1-1 draw in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Despite earning a point for the draw, it was a tough result for Permian (5-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 district) to take after holding off several chances from Midland High prior to the late goal.

“I think our guys played really well,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “We got unlucky there at the end but we just have to come back and rebound from it.

“For the most part, our defense held well. It was just one breakdown at the end and that’s just something we can’t have.”

The Panthers had to be methodical in their approach against the Bulldogs (5-0-2, 2-0-1) to start the game. They came close on a pair of chances late in the first half before being called offsides on their two best shots.

Permian finally got on the board thanks to Jayden Rubio, who put one in from close range after a pass from Cristian Acevedo into the box set things up.

From there, Permian had to hold on defensively to close the half.

The second half was more of the same for Midland High but Permian had a pair of chances late with eight minutes remaining off a 30-yard shot and a deflection.

It wasn’t until the Bulldogs capitalized on an attempted clearance with 1:24 remaining to salvage a point and maintain their unbeaten record.

“I just told them at the end of the game way to fight the whole 80 minutes,” Midland High head coach Jason Bush said. “Getting it at the last minute counts just as much getting in the first minute. We just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities until that last sequence.”

