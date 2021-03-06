HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in pivotal game for playoff positioning

The Permian boys soccer team entered its matchup against San Angelo Central with an opportunity to improve its positioning for the postseason.

The Panthers were unable to do that against the Bobcats, falling 3-2 Friday on a windy evening at the Ratliff Stadium turf fields.

The loss, combined with Odessa High’s victory against Abilene High, means the Panthers are on the outside looking in for a playoff spot with one game remaining in the regular season.

San Angelo Central scored goals in the early moments of each half to seize the momentum. Permian was able to equalize once in the first half but was unable to do so late in the game.

“We started off slow again and it’s one of those things that we talked about,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “We couldn’t concede an early goal especially having the wind in the first half. We were supposed to press and sometimes when you have the wind like that, you can get a little lazy and I think that’s what happened.”

The Panthers (7-8-3 overall, 3-5-3 District 2-6A) fell behind when the Bobcats’ Christian Vaughn took advantage of a Permian defensive miscue in the third minute.

The Panthers had a few good chances at goal but were unable to get it across until the 25th minute when Central was called for deliberately passing the ball to the keeper in the air. That resulted in a direct free kick from inside the box and Amari Everage fired the shot into the back corner of the goal to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained that way going at halftime, but not for long after the break when Dylan Caudle helped the Bobcats regain the lead less than two minutes into the second half when his shot deflected into goal.

Central extended its lead with Triston Hill’s strike to make it 3-1 in the 52nd minute.

Permian answered less than a minute later when a pass by Cristian Acevedo was deflected off of teammate Reese Rivera to cut the deficit down to 3-2.

The Panthers pressed forward and had a chance to tie the game late with a scramble in front of goal but were unable to convert.

San Angelo Central (9-6-5, 4-2-4) moved into a tie for second place with Wolfforth Frenship with two games left in the regular season and clinched a playoff spot.

“With this district, any team can beat anybody on any given night,” San Angelo Central head coach Tony Vu said. “I’m just proud of the fact that our guys fought for the whole 80 minutes and were able to grind out a win like we did today.”