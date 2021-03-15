  • March 15, 2021

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 3:52 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian boys, girls set for regular season finales OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian soccer teams are set to play their final games of the regular season Tuesday with plenty on the line for both teams. The boys take on Midland Lee at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

The Panthers (7-8-3 overall, 3-5-3 District 2-6A) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. A loss or draw would give Odessa High the final playoff spot from the district.

On the girls side, the Lady Panthers (11-0-5, 7-0-4) can win the outright district title with a win or draw against the Lady Rebels. Permian has already clinched at least a share of the title and the top seed after the Lady Rebels defeated San Angelo Central Friday. Midland Lee has also clinched a playoff spot.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

