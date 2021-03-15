Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Permian’s Amari Everage (14) takes a shot on goal on a direct kick off a pass from Cristian Acevedo (7) during the first half of a game against San Angelo Central Friday at the Ratliff Soccer Complex.
San Angelo Central’s Abi Kainbach (11) clears the ball away from Permian’s Mya Gonzalez (left) and Nyxalee Munoz (14) during the first half Friday at the Ratliff Soccer Complex.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian boys, girls set for regular season finales
The Permian soccer teams are set to play their final games of the regular season Tuesday with plenty on the line for both teams. The boys take on Midland Lee at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
The Panthers (7-8-3 overall, 3-5-3 District 2-6A) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. A loss or draw would give Odessa High the final playoff spot from the district.
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers (11-0-5, 7-0-4) can win the outright district title with a win or draw against the Lady Rebels. Permian has already clinched at least a share of the title and the top seed after the Lady Rebels defeated San Angelo Central Friday. Midland Lee has also clinched a playoff spot.
