  • January 7, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian boys and girls return to action Friday

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian boys and girls return to action Friday

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:47 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian boys and girls return to action Friday

The Permian girls and boys soccer teams will be back in action after convincing victories on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers, who defeated Abilene Cooper 5-0, will host Lubbock High at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers, on the heels of a 6-0 whitewash of Amarillo Tascosa, will travel to Del Rio for a 6 p.m. nondistrict game. Cristian Acevedo scored four times for Permian against the Rebels.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

