HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Panthers' winning streak snapped by Bulldogs

MIDLAND The Permian boys soccer team came into Grande Communications Stadium looking to extend a three-game undefeated streak.

Midland High had other plans.

Daniel Nunez scored three goals and the Bulldogs ran away to a 5-1 victory in District 2-6A play Tuesday.

Midland High improved to 9-0-4 overall, 6-0-3 in district (15 points), with Permian dropping to 7-7-3, 3-4-3 (nine points).

Permian’s last loss before Tuesday had been Feb. 23 at Wolfforth Frenship.

Midland High created most of the scoring opportunities throughout the first half, finding ways to get behind the Permian defense. Nunez opened up the scoring early in the game, finding the back of the net with 34 minutes left on the clock.

It took the Panthers about 12 minutes to get back in the game when Jonathan Cuellar struck a shot that went past the Bulldog goalkeeper.

Less than four minutes later, Nunez scored his second goal to give Midland High the lead for goodn. The Bulldogs’ attack was persistent throughout the first half, with shots from Aden Hendricks and Freddy Lopez narrowly missing the mark before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Midland High head coach Jason Bush made an adjustment after noticing the Permian defense was playing an offsides trap where a defender would step up right before a pass reached one of his attackers.

“I had them play with them and then make the run side to side instead to try to break the line,” Bush said.

The Bulldogs continued their fast-paced attack throughout the second half, adding three more goals to their lead and sealing their sixth district win. Nunez completing a hat trick after the break.

Permian head coach Luis Carmona his team needs to take some time to recover from some injuries after two quick back-to-back games in Abilene and Midland over the past two days.

“We’re pretty banged up right now, all over the field,” Carmona said. “We just gotta get our legs under us and recuperate. Today was an accumulation of tired legs and injuries.”

Permian is back in action Friday when it hosts San Angelo Central at 5:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

