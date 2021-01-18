  • January 18, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Panthers prepare for road match at Canyon Randall

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Panthers prepare for road match at Canyon Randall

Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 5:35 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian boys soccer team will head on the road for its next match as the Panthers face Canyon Randall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Randall High School.

The Panthers (2-2) are coming off a split of matches over the past weekend at the Governor’s Cup Showcase in Georgetown.

Permian defeated Austin Achieve 3-0 and fell 2-1 to Georgetown East View.

Odessa High (1-1-2) also played at the same tournament and fell 2-1 to San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.

Its scheduled match against Del Rio was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions at Del Rio.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

