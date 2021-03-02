HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Panthers earn key District 2-6A victory over Eagles

The Permian boys soccer team kept itself firmly in the playoff picture by picking up a 3-0 victory over Abilene High Monday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers got one goal in the first half before adding two more in the second half to seal the victory. Amari Everage, Aaron Hernandez and Johnny Cuellar were credited with a goal each.

The win also ensured Permian (7-6-3 overall, 3-3-3 District 2-6A) would maintain its hold of fourth place in the district and is now just one point back from San Angelo Central and Wolfforth Frenship for second place. The Eagles fell to 8-7-1, 3-5-0.

Permian travels to first-place Midland High Tuesday.