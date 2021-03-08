Eli Hartman
Odessa High School’s Noah Lopez (2) attempts to steal the ball from Permian High’s Amari Everage (14) as he maneuvers the ball down field Friday evening at Ratliff Stadium.
Odessa High School’s Jocelyn Barrera (8) steals the ball from Permian High School’s Zujeily Romero (17) in the first half of their game Friday evening at Ratliff Stadium.
Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 6:56 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High prepares for regular season finales
The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams will play their final games of the regular season as they host Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. The boys game is first at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.
The Bronchos (4-4-8 overall, 2-3-6 District 2-6A) have a chance to punch their postseason ticket with a victory or a draw against the Tigers. Frenship is currently tied for second in the standings and has already clinched a playoff spot.
The Lady Bronchos (6-10-2, 1-9-1) are looking to close the season on a good note while the Lady Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Abilene High loss.
