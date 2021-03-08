  • March 8, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High prepares for regular season finales - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High prepares for regular season finales

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 6:56 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High prepares for regular season finales OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams will play their final games of the regular season as they host Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. The boys game is first at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.

The Bronchos (4-4-8 overall, 2-3-6 District 2-6A) have a chance to punch their postseason ticket with a victory or a draw against the Tigers. Frenship is currently tied for second in the standings and has already clinched a playoff spot.

The Lady Bronchos (6-10-2, 1-9-1) are looking to close the season on a good note while the Lady Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Abilene High loss. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, March 8, 2021 6:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: SSE at 19mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 58°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]