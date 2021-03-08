HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High prepares for regular season finales

The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams will play their final games of the regular season as they host Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. The boys game is first at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.

The Bronchos (4-4-8 overall, 2-3-6 District 2-6A) have a chance to punch their postseason ticket with a victory or a draw against the Tigers. Frenship is currently tied for second in the standings and has already clinched a playoff spot.

The Lady Bronchos (6-10-2, 1-9-1) are looking to close the season on a good note while the Lady Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Abilene High loss.