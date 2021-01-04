  • January 4, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian soccer teams all in action - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian soccer teams all in action

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 6:45 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian soccer teams all in action OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian boys soccer teams and the Odessa High girls soccer team are all on the road Tuesday as they continue to work through the nondistrict portion of their schedules.

The Bronchos are set to face Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Permian is headed north to face former district foe Amarillo Tascosa at 6 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

The Lady Bronchos also will be headed toward the Panhandle to meet Canyon Randall at 5 p.m. in Canyon.

The only team staying home is the Lady Panthers, who host Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 4, 2021 6:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: E at 3mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 32°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 39°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 30°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 59°/Low 30°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]