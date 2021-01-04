Michael Bauer|Odessa American
ohs-permian soccer
Permian's Reese Rivera (9) and Odessa High's Brighton Lopez (20) fight for the ball in the first half Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Michael Bauer|Odessa American
ohs-permian girls soccer
Odessa High's Cassandra Ramirez (14) and Permian's Jewliana Velasco (19) fight for the ball in the first half Feb. 7 at Ratliff Stadium.
Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 6:45 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian soccer teams all in action
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High and Permian boys soccer teams and the Odessa High girls soccer team are all on the road Tuesday as they continue to work through the nondistrict portion of their schedules.
The Bronchos are set to face Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
Permian is headed north to face former district foe Amarillo Tascosa at 6 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.
The Lady Bronchos also will be headed toward the Panhandle to meet Canyon Randall at 5 p.m. in Canyon.
The only team staying home is the Lady Panthers, who host Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Soccer,
Boys,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Local
on
Monday, January 4, 2021 6:45 pm.
| Tags:
Soccer,
High School Soccer,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Bronchos,
Panthers,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Bronchos