HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian soccer teams all in action

The Odessa High and Permian boys soccer teams and the Odessa High girls soccer team are all on the road Tuesday as they continue to work through the nondistrict portion of their schedules.

The Bronchos are set to face Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Permian is headed north to face former district foe Amarillo Tascosa at 6 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

The Lady Bronchos also will be headed toward the Panhandle to meet Canyon Randall at 5 p.m. in Canyon.

The only team staying home is the Lady Panthers, who host Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.